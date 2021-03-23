Turns out Animal Crossing: New Horizons camera temporarily protects you from wasps

It turns out using the camera in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can protect you against being stung by wasps.

Below, you can see a clip which emerged on the Animal Crossing subreddit earlier today on March 23. In the gameplay, we're viewing the game through Animal Crossing: New Horizons' in-game camera, and we can see the player character run in from the side of the screen pursued by a swarm of wasps. The player demonstrates that they can't be stung by the wasps in the photo mode, and lets out a cheeky chuckle emote.

It's a pretty impressive discovery, in all. We don't quite know how the player in question managed to uncover this hidden feature, or how they're going to get out of this jam with the wasps once the photo mode is turned off (spoilers: they can't, you'll be stung instantly). Nonetheless, it's nice to know that Animal Crossing's in-game camera can be used to protect you from some vicious wasps. albeit temporarily.

In the comments section underneath the original subreddit post, one player doles out another bit of helpful information. It turns out that if you shake a tree from the south side with your net out, with vacant spaces either side of you, your character will turn to look at the wasp nest when it falls out. Then, simply tap the button to use the net as soon as possible, and you'll catch the wasps every time, without fail. Another bit of helpful advice to note for the next time you get surprised by a group of wasps.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now into its second year of life, after the one year anniversary just passed by on March 20. For our look ahead to the future of the game, you can read up on why we think Nintendo has already made the second year of Animal Crossing: New Horizons more appealing.

