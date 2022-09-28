There was almost a True Detective-style Lost spin-off

Lost alum Ken Leung's says his character almost had a 'True Detective-style' spin-off.

"I know there was an idea being kicked around where Miles [played by Leung] and Sawyer [played by Josh Holloway] would have a True Detective-style spin-off," Leung revealed to The Independent (opens in new tab) when asked about the possibility of a spin-off or sequel series to the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show. "But that would be so much its own thing that it wouldn’t feel like continuing Lost."

Leung played Miles Straume from seasons 3-6, a role written specifically for him after showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse saw his cameo in season 6 of The Sopranos.

"I would love to go back to Hawaii. When I think of ‘Lost,’ I don’t think of the show as much as I think of Hawaii. But I guess it depends on where they wanted to take it and who was coming back," he continued. "But on the face of it, sure. There’s nothing about Lost where it’s like, ‘I never wanna do that again.’ So yeah, maybe.”

Lost, a sci-fi drama created by Lindelof, J.J. Abrams, and Jeffrey Lieber, ran for six years on ABC and followed the survivors of an airplane crash that occurs on a remote island somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean. Regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time, the show won hundreds of awards and averaged millions of viewers per episode. Holloway's Sawyer and Leung's Miles struck up something of a 'buddy cop' relationship, prompting fans to push for a spin-off. We won't lie, it'd be pretty cool to see Miles play the Marty to Sawyer's Rust.

For more, check out our list of the 100 best shows of the decade.