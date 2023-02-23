Tropical indie Tchia finally gets a release date, and it's as soon as next month

Tchia developer Awaceb finally revealed the release date for its serene indie, and it's coming as soon as next month.

Announced during today's PlayStation State of Play, we'll be able to dive into Tchia's charming world on March 21, 2023. The even better news is that it's going to launch via the PlayStation Plus catalog, meaning it'll be available to play for no additional fee for PS Plus subscribers.

Alongside this release date, we also got a brand new trailer, which you can watch for yourself below.

If this is the first time you're seeing Tchia, here's what you've got to look forward to. Inspired by the stunning South Pacific island of New Caledonia, Tchia is a physics-driven sandbox game that sees players climb, glide, swim, and sail around the beautiful island. We've been looking forward to this one for a while, so much so, that Tchia is one of our most anticipated games of 2023.

It's been a while since Tchia was first revealed and it didn't take long for it to quickly gain comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - thanks to the lead character's homemade glider. Tchia does have its own quirks though, including the ability of 'soul-jumping', which allows players to jump into the body of various people, creatures, and objects on the island and take control of them.

Did we mention you can also play the ukulele in Tchia? Similar to games like The Last of Us Part 2, which allowed players to somewhat accurately play the guitar, in Tchia we'll be able to strum on a fully playable ukulele that will feature story-specific rhythm segments.

