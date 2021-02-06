Treyarch "slightly reduces" Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's jumpshotting penalties

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has nerfed a recent change it made to players' movement speed when landing from a jump.

The change - which was implemented as part of the update deployed on February 4 - came as an attempt to curb "jumpshotting", which enables veteran players to move quickly and even aim down sights even after jumping.

Though the developer revealed only a day later that it would "continue to monitor this change in the live environment and make further tuning changes as needed", earlier today it's tweaked it again, this time confirming it had "slightly reduced" the penalties.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update:• #FirebaseZ stability fixes• Movement update• Bug fixes in Zombies and MPPatch notes: https://t.co/spKL33Taqt pic.twitter.com/HnhDjp06BpFebruary 6, 2021

Little else was said, but it's probably safe to presume the studio will continue to monitor things in a bid to curb the behavior whilst simultaneously keeping fans who jumpshot a lot happy, too.

A new Call of Duty game will arrive later this year, according to Activision Blizzard's Q4 2020 earnings call. Activision CFO Dennis Durkin discussed what the company has in store for the Call of Duty franchise, which has "the largest player community it has ever had to start a year" in 2021.

The Call of Duty franchise has been wildly successful the last year or so, with the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone bringing in tons of new players and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bringing back the ever-popular zombies mode. With the integration of the two, Activision has shown that it's determined to keep Warzone as a constant in the Call of Duty universe while threading in new standalone titles.

Black Ops Cold War was released on November 13, 2020, which is standard Call of Duty practice, so the next title in the Call of Duty franchise will likely launch in a similar time frame this year - around the holidays, for sure.