Transformers: Escape introduces the innocent bystanders of Cybertron

The war between Autobots and Decepticons has been waging for eons, and in December IDW Publishing will begin to explore how innocent bystanders are affected by the war on Cybertron.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Yes, apparently there are innocent civilians on Cybertron.

The monthly, five-issue Transformers: Escape is written by Brian Ruckley, who's been steering Transformers continuity since 2019, and illustrated by Bethany McGuire-Smith.

"As Cybertron descends into a state of war, countless civilians — unaligned with the Autobots, Decepticons, or any faction — are caught in the crossfire," reads IDW's description. "Fortunately, a solution may be coming, as Wheeljack, Hound, Nautica, and some of Cybertron's greatest (and most infamous) scientists seek to reactivate the Ark program and evacuate the planet with huge spaceships. On the verge of war, will their efforts be enough to escape?"

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Ruckley calls the new limited series a cocktail of what he loves most about Transformers.

"I've always thought it would be a pretty terrifying, bewildering experience for aliens – non-Cybertronians – to be caught between warring factions of big transforming robots," he says in the series announcement. "We're exploring the question: Who are the most dangerous Cybertronians of all?"

"From the launch in 2019, the Transformers universe that's unfolded in the ongoing series and in Transformers: Galaxies has been about showing Cybertronians from exciting new perspectives," says editor David Mariotte. "That's why we're thrilled to have Brian Ruckley and Beth McGuire-Smith reuniting to dig into the lives of faces both new and familiar as war breaks out and how they respond to the other inhabitants of Cybertron."

