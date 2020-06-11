Transformers: Battlegrounds will roll out on PC and consoles this fall

Hasbro and Outright Games have just announced Transformers: Battlegrounds, a brand-new game for "kids and fans of all ages" coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC this fall. Check out the trailer here .

As the trailer showcases, Transformers: Battlegrounds will drop you into the endless war between Autobots and Decepticons. Even though there's little information about the context of the battle shown in the trailer, the official game announcement has more intel: "As the evil Megatron closes in on the Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help save Earth, as they team up and roll out into battles that will range from Central City to Cybertron in both single player and multiplayer action." In Transformers lore, the Allspark is an ancient and powerful Cybertronian artifact that brings life to technology, turning it into Transformers.

"The Transformers franchise is one of the most enduring and recognizable in the world of entertainment," says Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "It's an honor to work with this beloved universe and these iconic characters to create a new and exciting Transformers console game that families can enjoy together."

Transformers: Battlegrounds will roll out on PC and consoles on October 23, 2020. Expect more news to drop this summer.