You're running out of time to get the 2025 Lego Advent Calendars at their lowest price

Most of the 2025 Lego Advent Calendars are currently enjoying record low prices.

I know Christmas is still a ways off, but with Lego Advent Calendars, you can't afford to wait too long. I've been covering the industry for a long time now, and in my experience, these incredibly popular sets always sell out long before we reach December - and unlike the best Lego sets, they won't come back. With that in mind, I would definitely recommend snatching up any you had your eye on now while the going is good. For example, the Star Wars version is currently $31.49 at Amazon rather than the usual $44.99 (it's also on offer in the UK for £24.99 at Amazon rather than £30).

Record low price Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 | $44.99 $31.49 at Amazon

Save $12.50 - According to my price-matching software, this year's Star Wars Advent Calendar hasn't ever been cheaper than it is now, and I fully expect it to get snapped up fast as a result.



✅ You're shopping for a Star Wars fan

✅ You're fed up of classic advent calendars



❌ You'd prefer classic chocolate calendars



💲 Walmart | $31.49



UK price: £29.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Record low price Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 | $44.99 $38 at Amazon

Save $7 - We have another record low price! This Wizarding World kit has tumbled all the way down to its cheapest ever point, and even though the discount isn't as steep as the Star Wars equivalent, it's still good enough that I wouldn't hesitate to dive in.



✅ You love Harry Potter

✅ You're hunting down an easy gift



❌ You'd rather stick to a traditional calendar



💲 Walmart | $38



UK price: £29.99 £24.99 at Zavvi

Lego Minecraft Advent Calendar 2025 | $44.99 $38.49 at Amazon

Save $7 - Despite not being an all-time low price like other calendars in the range, this Minecraft kit is only 49 cents away.



✅ You want a good gift for a Minecraft fan

✅ You find classic advent calendars boring



❌ You'd prefer chocolate, honestly



💲 Walmart | $57.99



UK price: £29.99 £24.99 at Zavvi

Record low price Lego Disney Frozen Advent Calendar 2025 | $44.99 $38 at Amazon

Save $7 - We've got another record low price! Even though it's 'only' $7 off, that's still a lot better than any discount we've seen before now.



✅ You're buying for a Frozen-obsessed loved one

✅ You want something re-usable



❌ You'd prefer a more in-depth kit



💲 Walmart | $38



UK price: £29.99 £24.99 at Zavvi

Lego Disney Friends Advent Calendar 2025 | $34.99 $25.49 at Amazon

Save $9.50 - Much like the Minecraft equivalent, this Friends Advent Calendar has only ever been a few cents cheaper than this.



✅ You or your kids love Lego Friends

✅ You want to use the figures for your own builds



❌ You'd prefer an IP like Marvel or Harry Potter



💲 Walmart | $25.49



UK price: £19.99 £17.95 at Magic Madhouse

The only 2025 Lego Advent Calendar I'm not seeing on offer anywhere as part of this year's Prime Day Lego deals is the City version, and that might be because it's already starting to sell out. It's well over the $39.99 MSRP at most retailers I've checked, so I suspect third-party sellers are trying to cash in on the scarcity. Be wary! This is why I'd recommend grabbing the others as soon as you can, because I expect the same to happen to them once stock becomes harder to find.

