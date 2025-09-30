You can save 15% on Stranger Things and KPop Demon Hunters merch right now, including one of my all-time favorite shirts
I had no idea a Netflix shop existed, but damn, I wish I knew about it sooner. This official store provides merch for most major Netflix shows, be it Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Squid Game, or Bridgerton, and you know what? A lot of it is actually great.
You can currently grab everything from a Stranger Things Season 5 hoodie to a Lady Whistledown Reader's Club mug, and if you sign up for the email signup, you get 15% off your order at the Netflix Shop (or Netflix Shop UK). Because this is all official gear, it can get a little pricey - so that discount should come in very handy. For example, you can currently save almost $5 on one of my all-time favorite tees, the Hellfire Club Raglan Shirt. That brings the overall cost down to $25, which is a lot more palatable.
Hellfire Club Raglan Shirt | $29.95 at Netflix Shop
I think this might be one of my favorite tops, and I like to break it out for my own D&D sessions. It's a replica of the Dungeons & Dragons Hellfire Club tee seen in Stranger Things Season 4, as modelled by Eddie Munson, Mike, Dustin, and the rest of the gang.
UK price: This exact shirt isn't available on the UK store right now, but you can find it for £11.99 at Merchoid instead of £22.
HUNTR/X T-Shirt | $36.95 at Netflix Shop
This tee immediately caught my eye when I started browsing the store, because not only is it a cool overall design that pays homage to KPop Demon Hunters' heroes, it's actually worn 'in-universe' in the film as well. Neat.
UK price: £34 at Netflix Shop
Hellfire Club Unisex Hoodie | $50 at Netflix Shop
A lot of us really connected with Eddie and his D&D club in the fourth season of of Stranger Things, and now that design's been taken a little further with a full hoodie. Although it's not the exact design seen in the show, it's a fun evolution of the idea that I can see the group selling at school fairs to raise funds for cool minis and dice.
UK price: £54 at Netflix Shop
Mira's Polar Bear Sweatshirt | $54.95 at Netflix Shop
I'm always a fan of 'replica' merch that recreates something from a show or movie, and this KPop Demon Hunters design fits the bill nicely. While it's not as fluffy as the 'real' thing and lacks a 3D bow, it's a dead ringer for the sweater otherwise.
UK price: £50 at Netflix Shop
Stranger Things Season 5 T-Shirt | $26.95 at Netflix Shop
Can you beat a good, classic tee? No, which is why I've flagged that a shirt for the final season of Stranger Things is available now. Although the front is all business with the logo, it's got a very atmospheric poster image of Vecna looking down at the kids on the back.
UK price: £25 at Netflix Shop
Rumi Choo Choo Pajama Pants | $56.95 at Netflix Shop
In much the same way as Mira's Sweatshirt, these sweatpants have crossed over from the screen to real life – and they look just as cozy as they do in KPop Demon Hunters.
UK price: £52 at Netflix Shop
This isn't the only cool merch available for the franchises, of course. The KPop Demon Hunters vinyl at Amazon is currently generating a lot of buzz, and it's currently available for pre-order ahead of an October release.
