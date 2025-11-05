This gorgeous Lego Star Wars set is retiring soon, and you can save £104 on it right now

Unfortunately for us, Lego Star Wars sets don't last forever - they're eventually put out to pasture. Retired. Taken out back and shot. You know, that sort of thing.

That's the fate awaiting the Lego UCS Razor Crest, which is twice as big as the older version and therefore twice as detailed (it can certainly challenge some of the best Lego sets for ambition, anyway). It's one of many Lego Star Wars sets receiving a golden watch at the end of 2025, and is already becoming harder to get hold of - so that's why this massive £104 discount at John Lewis and the Disney Store is so tempting.

Lego UCS Razor Crest | £519.99 £415.99 at John Lewis

Save £104 - This kit is being sunsetted in just a couple of months, and that means it'll become near-impossible to get hold of before long. That makes such a steep price cut worth paying attention to, even if it isn't a record low. We'll be lucky to find it anywhere close to this cost before long.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the most detailed design

✅ You've always loved Mando's first ship



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happier with a smaller, cheaper version



Price check:

💲 Disney Store | £415.99

At nearly 6,200 pieces, this model is one of the bigger Lego Star Wars kits right now (although it won't come anywhere close to the new Lego Death Star, of course). That also means it has more space for rooms and hidden secrets inside than previous models. Indeed, the older, cheaper set - which is no longer available, sadly - seems cramped by comparison. This Ultimate Collector Series kit even comes with screen-accurate landing struts and specific hatches rather than the side just sort of... unfolding like a banana.

Seeing as the Razor Crest is being resurrected for the upcoming Mandalorian movie, there's a chance this model will be re-imagined next year... but I wouldn't necessarily count on that. Plus, there's no way it'll include the minifigures seen here - you're getting Mando in his season one armour, Grogu/Baby Yoda, The Mythrol, Kuiil (RIP sweet prince), and a Blurrg for him to ride.

In other words, it's worth considering this set if you're a Lego Star Wars collector and have eyed it up for a while. You may not get another chance.

