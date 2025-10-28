The new Kirby Air Riders figures look amazing, but I wish Nintendo would bring back amiibo accessories

There is an influx of amiibo filling up the online shelves amongst the rest of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, and while my bank account is suffering, I'm loving every moment. I fully assumed that the Nintendo toy-to-life collectibles would be left to rot for the new generation, but Nintendo proved me wrong. Yet while I'm glad to see new amiibo announced with every Nintendo Direct, where are the accessories?



Since the Nintendo Switch 2 era began life on June 5, 2025, there have been 17 amiibo figures announced, not including the Street Fighter 6 amiibo card starter pack and subsequently released series two booster packs, but no new accessories. If you can't remember what accessories I'm yammering on about, I'm referring to the official amiibo dioramas and the display stands, which allowed you to have a place to display your collection somewhere other than a plain white shelf.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

In my over 100+ amiibo collection, I own the Fire Bar Display, which was released by PDP back in 2016. The little stand looks like it was taken straight out of World 1 - 4 of the original Super Mario Bros game released back in 1985, and you can actually wind up the bar so that it rotates while your amiibo sits on top. Just one quick glance takes me back to my childhood of trying to weave my way through the 8-bit balls of fire, and failing miserably most of the time, and I adore it.

This wasn't the only amiibo stand released by the company at the time. PDP also released the Musical Master Sword amiibo stand, which looked like a replica of the plinth the Master Sword was wedged into in the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, but it has a perfectly-shaped amiibo stand carved inside of it. If you took the sword out of the stone, the stand audibly played the jingle which occurs when you do the same action in the game, and it's remained on my 'I need to own this for my amiibo collection' list ever since.

PDP wasn't the only brand producing amiibo accessories at the time, but PowerA, known now for their Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, dropped one of my favorite amiibo stands from the lot - the PowerA End Level Display.

This stand consists of a replica of the end of classic Super Mario Bros levels, and features a set of bricks and the iconic flagpole. Each level of the bricks allows you to display an amiibo, but that's not why it remains my favorite amiibo accessory. The bricks themselves work similarly to math cubes, which every UK 90s kid reading will know exactly what I'm talking about. The cubes or 'Mario blocks' can be built as you see fit, so you could make your amiibo stand look more unique and personalized. To this day, I own two of the stands as I was that fond of them, and honestly, I'd buy another if PowerA ever got back into the amiibo accessory business.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

These stands were officially licenced by Nintendo, and I can't help but yearn for new ones. On the Switch 2 launch day, we got a new wave of Legend of Zelda amiibo taken from the Tears of the Kingdom, and I'd love to own an amiibo stand based on the many shrines found in the game. Even better, why not a huge amiibo stand that's basically a replica of one of the Skyview Towers? The possibilities are endless.



Any way to spruce up my amiibo collection, besides just pre-ordering the latest figures, would be a treat. In the past, I made my collection stand out by not just buying one of the stands available, but the amiibo dioramas, too. These official dioramas were basically little plastic fold-out displays that were based on different Nintendo properties.

These official dioramas were based on everything from Splatoon, Kirby, to Animal Crossing, but were not easy to get a hold of. Back in the day, I had to import the official Splatoon amiibo diorama to add it to my collection, but since I have spotted it and many of the others pop up at US and UK Amazon and other retailers. The quality wasn't as prominent as with the other stands, as they felt more in line with children's pop-up books. However, they were still great amiibo accessories, and as of typing, my Splatoon diorama is still set up and showcasing bits of my Splatoon collection to this very day.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

These amiibo accessories created by bands like PDP and PowerA eventually started to fall out of favor in the original Switch era. Since then, I've only seen fan creations on sites like Etsy fill in that amiibo accessory gap. Without any new amiibo accessories in Nintendo's pipeline, there isn't much I can do to fix up my collection but delve into the mines of eBay and dig up any dioramas or stands I missed the first time around. But at least, the upcoming Kirby Air Riders amiibo gives me a glimmer of hope that we could see new accessories in the future.

Each upcoming Kirby figure comes with a vehicle, which fits every other respective amiibo. For example, if you own the Kirby and Warp Star amiibo set and the Bandana Waddle Dee and Winged Star set, you can swap their vehicles so that Kirby sits happily in the Winged Star and Waddle Dee sits in Kirby's iconic warp star.

Is it entirely the same as the amiibo display stands? No, but I'll take what I can get. Hopefully, Nintendo will surprise me, just as it did with the influx of new amiibo this generation, and launch some new amiibo accessories in the future. If we can get 17 new amiibo after so many said the NFC-enabled toys were dead in the water, anything is possible.

