The KPop Demon Hunters vinyl is now up for pre-order, which is good news if you can't stop thinking about that soundtrack

Ever since it started dominating the Netflix charts, social media, and our every waking thought, I've been out looking for KPop Demon Hunters collectibles. And to my great surprise, there's absolutely nothing out there. Or at the least, very little. What's a fan to do? Breathe a sigh of relief, because it's not a complete bust where collectibles based on the movie are concerned.

To be precise, you can currently pre-order the vinyl soundtrack from Amazon as we speak. It's launching this coming October 17, so even though getting your hands on this KPop Demon Hunters merch will be a bit of a wait, it'll serve as a very nice gift-to-self when the miserable weather sets in. Or a present for the KPop Demon Hunter fan in your life, anyway. That's because it isn't home to the film's catchy tunes; it also includes a bonus song, "Takedown," that features Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung from the K-pop group Twice.

KPop Demon Hunters Vinyl Soundtrack | $29.99 at Amazon

If you love breaking out your record player for some laid-back listening sessions, prefer to have physical music, or want to avoid having to rely on streaming services like Spotify, it may interest you to know that the vinyl soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters is up for grabs now. This has a foldout poster and that bonus track "Takedown," too.

Don't have a record player? Not to worry. This isn't the only gear available based on the Netflix smash-hit. As an added bonus, Funko Pop figures are up for grabs at Entertainment Earth right now Seeing as these are official KPop Demon Hunters toys, and they seem of a pretty high quality, I knew I had to sound the alarm.

Rumi Funko Pop | $14.99 at Entertainment Earth

It's not available until January, but I suspect most fans will find it worth waiting for. I expect the Rumi figure to be one of, if not the, most popular of the range, so putting a pre-order in isn't the worst idea.

Mira Funko Pop | $14.99 at Entertainment Earth

This might be one of my favorites of the Funko Pop lineup. It's got a surprising amount of attitude despite being a bobblehead without any facial features. Just bear in mind it won't arrive until January.

Zoey Funko Pop | $14.99 at Entertainment Earth

This figure rounds out the core three, and means you can complete the group on your shelf. This is set to come out in January, so it can be a nice little present to yourself come New Year.

Jinu Funko Pop | $14.99 at Entertainment Earth

OK, so this is particularly interesting. Even though it's also not arriving until January, this figure has a chase variant. That means you may get a cooler version with orange eyes and purple tracings across the face.

Sussie Funko Pop | $14.99 at Entertainment Earth

Sorry, I lied. This is my favorite KPop Demon Hunters Funko figure, and it's not even close. Plus, it has an extra feature - its eyes glow in the dark.

