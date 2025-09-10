New Daredevil: Born Again helmet replica looks like it was stolen from the set of the show

You'll get your chance to become the Man Without Fear soon enough, because a Daredevil: Born Again replica helmet is on the way. Or at least, you'll be able to stick it on your shelf and occasionally break the mask out for Halloween if you're short of costume ideas.

Revealed in the latest Hasbro Pulse livestream, the Marvel Legends Series Daredevil: Born Again Mask features the helmet as seen in season one of the Disney Plus show. This can be displayed or worn, and it comes with an unexpected extra; the hero's detachable two-piece Billy Club. Now all we need is the full suit and the crooks of Hell's Kitchen will have to watch out. (Disclaimer: Please don't try to fight crime in this. You'll look silly and will never live it down.)

Mask up (Image credit: Hasbro) This isn't the Marvel Legends Series' first rodeo; a replica Wolverine helmet is available to pre-order at Amazon alongside a Spider-Man mask with moving eyes (via Hasbro Pulse).

The set will arrive Fall 2025, and it'll cost $139.99. We'll apparently be able to put a pre-order in by September 16, so keep an eye on Hasbro Pulse then if you want to secure one for your collection.

From my experience, these replicas don't just look decent in promo shots; they tend to be that good up close too. Sure, they won't necessarily sit perfectly on your head because they're a one-size-fits-all kinda deal (as demonstrated by the press release images). However, they're still very impressive on display and I'm sure cosplayers worth their salt could make it work.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

Generally speaking, the Marvel Legends Series masks sit in the same bracket as the Star Wars Black Series helmets; they're of a surprisingly high quality and have great weathering effects so look top notch on display. The upcoming Wolverine helmet is a good example, and frankly my bank balance will never recover.

