I'm sorry to inform anyone trying to save money that this perfect replica Wolverine helmet is up for pre-order now

I was hoping not to have to spend too much as we begin the slow and steady march toward the Holiday season, but this replica Wolverine helmet has well and truly screwed me over.

I mean, look at it. The Marvel Legends Wolverine Mask, which you can pre-order now for $99.99 at Amazon ahead of its October 1, 2025 release, is a dead ringer for the Deadpool and Wolverine movie version – right down to the white eye lenses. This isn't just a display piece, either; it can actually be worn. That sorts out my Halloween costume this year, I suppose.

Marvel Legends Wolverine Mask | $99.99 at Amazon

This high-detail replica is based on Wolverine's costume in the most recent Deadpool film, so mimics the same patterns and battle damage seen in that movie. That kind of weathering is something the folks at Hasbro are incredibly good at (as evidenced by top-tier Star Wars helmet replicas), so I have no doubt it'll be done well here.



This one is designed by the Marvel Legends folks over at Hasbro, and they're responsible for all sorts of Marvel replicas alongside high-detail action figures based on the movies, comics, and games. This Wolverine mask is just the latest in a line of very cool recreations; they were also behind the upcoming Spider-Man mask with moving lenses (which is honestly one of my favorite things they've made, and is also up for pre-order direct from Hasbro Pulse). The comic-accurate Doctor Doom helmet is one of theirs as well (also $99.99 at Amazon), not to mention a very cool X-Men '97 Magneto helm. The latter is unfortunately difficult to get hold of now, but take my word for it - it was dope.

In other words, I'm not worried about the quality of the final Wolverine mask matching the promo shots. The GamesRadar+ team and I have seen plenty of these Marvel Legends replicas up close, so we can vouch for how well-done they are.

Now I've just got to figure out how to make a full Wolverine costume before that October 1 release date…

