New D&D Loungefly range asks you to roll initiative with bags, pins, and hidden secrets

It looks like fans of Dungeons & Dragons just rolled a nat20, because GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a brand-new D&D Loungefly range.

To be precise, budding adventurers will be able to get their hands on bags and mystery pins based on the franchise in an official D&D Loungefly collaboration. In a change of pace for a company better known for its mini-bags, though, this includes a full-size backpack. All the better for storing books from the best tabletop RPGs, I suppose.

Want the TL:DR? (Image credit: Loungefly) If you'd prefer to skip ahead and get right to the good stuff, you can see the new D&D range at the Loungefly store now - two bags and mystery pins are available to order as we speak.

That isn't its only selling point, of course. Sessions of Dungeons & Dragons are rife with secrets to discover, so it's only right that this headline item has some hidden mysteries of its own. Indeed, a foldable dice tray is attached to the backpack alongside a detachable drawstring bag that I wouldn't be surprised to see Karlach rocking (though this one holds all your d20s rather than Infernal Iron). When combined with the black, embossed dragonscales covering the leather-effect exterior, this loot definitely feels like it should go under the 'Rare' column in a Magic Items table.

It's a similar story with the second entry in the Loungefly D&D range, the Sling Crossbody Bag. This one features a coin bag given the kind of name you might find in a Waterdeep store: the "Pouch of Holding." Throw in a stitched dice pattern along the strap and an interior design featuring some D&D icons for one very cool bit of kit.

Finally, Loungefly is adding some pins to the mix. These star some of D&D's best-known monsters (like the Beholder and Gelatinous Cube), and are sold in mystery boxes.

These are all available to buy now direct from Loungefly. For more details, here are the official listings and descriptions straight from the source.

Dungeons & Dragons Full-Size Backpack