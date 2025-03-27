May a star shine upon your wallet with nearly £65 off the Rivendell Lego set
Lego Rivendell is pennies off its lowest price ever
Too long have you watched for a discount on Rivendell Lego. Too long have your eyes haunted it's bricks (I am so sorry, its late in the day). In all seriousness, this is an amazing 15% discount on the Lego Icons Rivendell set, and it's not one you'll want to pass by.
Right now, everyone's wallet is feeling a bit like butter scraped over too much bread. But if the Lego Rivendell set is something you've had your eye on for a while, you could do a lot worse than a £64.50 saving, especially considering it's the best Lego set on the market right now. The Rivendell Lego set is £365.49 right now at Amazon, down from its usual £429.99. This kind of discount is pretty rare, with it dropping to this kind of price range only a few times over the past year. It's only been cheaper once, too, so it's currently mere pennies off its lowest price.
Sadly US denizens are stuck paying the full $494.99 for the Rivendell Lego set, but you can save 15% on the lighting kit in anticipation of it being reduced in the US at some point.
Lego Rivendell | £429.99 £365.49 at Amazon
Save £64.50 - I've only ever seen this kit for less than it is here once, with the previous low was around £364. That's a rare enough occurrence in itself, so getting the set for even less is noteworthy to say the least.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a true showstopper
✅ You've got plenty of display space
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have much room to display it
❌ You'd rather get Barad-dur
Price check:
💲 Lego | £429.99
US Price:
⭐ Amazon | $494.99
Should you buy Lego Icons Rivendell?
You don't need me to tell you that you need Lego Rivendell in your collection. You've already made space for it on your shelf, metaphorically speaking. You'll more likely need me to talk you out of buying this one, honestly.
Our Benjamin called the Lego Rivendell set a "fiercely inventive design riddled with secrets" in our review, thanks to its abundance of hidden details. This this is full of nostalgia, with the ability to pose scenes in iconic locations around Rivendell with one of the many minifigures included. Relive the council of Elrond, or feel the love between Aragorn and Arwen on that bridge.
It'll take you the best part of a week to fully build, but this is a glorious looking set, and one that deserves a place in any Lord of the Rings fan's Lego collection.
