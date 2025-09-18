Looking for good gifts? This Lego sale saves you up to 30% on Star Wars sets, Harry Potter kits, and more
Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Botanicals, and more are included in the savings
Even though discount season is officially a month or so away, Walmart has decided to jump the gun with its Lego sales now in an event it's calling 'Bricktember.'
This blowout Lego sale knocks up to 30% off kits at Walmart for the entirety of September. That includes everything from Lego flowers to Star Wars, with detours via Disney, Minecraft, and everything else in-between. Because some of the best Lego sets are included, it's certainly worth a look. In addition, I appreciate that the 'C' word (Christmas, of course) is still a couple of months away, but getting organized early and grabbing gifts like this now does help spread the cost somewhat. Considering how many present-worthy kits there are in the Bricktember event, it's practically a gold-mine if you're gift shopping.
Short on time? I've rounded up a few of the most tempting bargains on my favorite kits below.
Lego Botanicals Bonsai Tree | $49.99 $39.98 at Walmart
Save $10 - If you want a handsome and very zen addition to your desk or are looking for a good gift, this is the discount to focus on. I think this might be one of the best in the plants range, and this isn't far off its lowest ever price.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a classy display piece
✅ You're looking for a good gift
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather have the real thing, tbh
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $39.98
Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $51.99 at Walmart
Save $13 - This really does feel like it's been Stitch's year thanks to a new live-action movie, and this delightful little kit means you've got an opportunity to bring the alien home. Stitch has only ever been five cents less, and it's a way of finishing your Christmas shopping nice and early if you're hunting down gifts for a Disney fan.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a huge fan of Stitch
✅ You want a good Disney gift
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer plain ol' Stitch
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $51.99
Lego Harry Potter Dobby the House Elf | $34.99 $27.99 at Walmart
Save $7 - This very affordable kit just got even cheaper in Walmart's Bricktember Lego sale, and it often flies off the shelf at Christmastime because it's such a good gift. It's currently five cents away from being at a record low price.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a fan of the bestest House Elf
✅ You're buying for a Potter fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You think those staring eyes would creep you out
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $27.99
Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid | $29.99 $23.95 at Walmart
Save $6 - I don't know about you, but I struggle to keep some houseplants alive... so getting a Lego version that requires no watering or care whatsoever sounds pretty great to me. Especially because this kit has never been cheaper than it is now...
Buy it if:
✅ You struggle to keep house plants alive
✅ You don't want the hassle of watering a plant
Don't buy it if:
❌ You have green thumbs/fingers as is
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $23.95
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart
Save $12 - Even with the Mighty Bowser kit and Mario Kart hanging around, this is still my all-time favorite Super Mario Lego set... and it's only ever been five cents cheaper than this.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a quirky desk buddy
✅ You're looking for a good Nintendo gift
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather save for Mighty Bowser
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $47.99
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.99 at Walmart
Save $17 - This is easily one of my favorite Star Wars kits, and I think it's probably the best for most people. Because it's only ever been five cents cheaper, that makes it a standout deal in Walmart's Bricktember sale.
Buy it if:
✅ You don't have a lot of display space
✅ You'd like to keep costs down
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer the bigger versions
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $67.99
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $136.99 at Walmart
Save $33 - Seeing as this excellent Wizarding World model is sitting a single dollar away from a record low price, I have to give it a shoutout. We've not seen it go far below $140 for some time either, so it's worth considering.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a detailed display piece
✅ You don't have space for the big versions
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer the massive kit instead
Price check:
💲 Amazon | $136.99
