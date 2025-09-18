Looking for good gifts? This Lego sale saves you up to 30% on Star Wars sets, Harry Potter kits, and more

Even though discount season is officially a month or so away, Walmart has decided to jump the gun with its Lego sales now in an event it's calling 'Bricktember.'

This blowout Lego sale knocks up to 30% off kits at Walmart for the entirety of September. That includes everything from Lego flowers to Star Wars, with detours via Disney, Minecraft, and everything else in-between. Because some of the best Lego sets are included, it's certainly worth a look. In addition, I appreciate that the 'C' word (Christmas, of course) is still a couple of months away, but getting organized early and grabbing gifts like this now does help spread the cost somewhat. Considering how many present-worthy kits there are in the Bricktember event, it's practically a gold-mine if you're gift shopping.

Short on time? I've rounded up a few of the most tempting bargains on my favorite kits below.

Lego Botanicals Bonsai Tree | $49.99 $39.98 at Walmart

Save $10 - If you want a handsome and very zen addition to your desk or are looking for a good gift, this is the discount to focus on. I think this might be one of the best in the plants range, and this isn't far off its lowest ever price.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a classy display piece

✅ You're looking for a good gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather have the real thing, tbh



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $39.98 Read more ▼

Lego Disney Stitch | $64.99 $51.99 at Walmart

Save $13 - This really does feel like it's been Stitch's year thanks to a new live-action movie, and this delightful little kit means you've got an opportunity to bring the alien home. Stitch has only ever been five cents less, and it's a way of finishing your Christmas shopping nice and early if you're hunting down gifts for a Disney fan.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a huge fan of Stitch

✅ You want a good Disney gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer plain ol' Stitch



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $51.99 Read more ▼

Lego Harry Potter Dobby the House Elf | $34.99 $27.99 at Walmart

Save $7 - This very affordable kit just got even cheaper in Walmart's Bricktember Lego sale, and it often flies off the shelf at Christmastime because it's such a good gift. It's currently five cents away from being at a record low price.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of the bestest House Elf

✅ You're buying for a Potter fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ You think those staring eyes would creep you out



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $27.99 Read more ▼

Cheapest ever price Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid | $29.99 $23.95 at Walmart

Save $6 - I don't know about you, but I struggle to keep some houseplants alive... so getting a Lego version that requires no watering or care whatsoever sounds pretty great to me. Especially because this kit has never been cheaper than it is now...



Buy it if:

✅ You struggle to keep house plants alive

✅ You don't want the hassle of watering a plant



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have green thumbs/fingers as is



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $23.95 Read more ▼

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

Save $12 - Even with the Mighty Bowser kit and Mario Kart hanging around, this is still my all-time favorite Super Mario Lego set... and it's only ever been five cents cheaper than this.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a quirky desk buddy

✅ You're looking for a good Nintendo gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save for Mighty Bowser



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $47.99 Read more ▼

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.99 at Walmart

Save $17 - This is easily one of my favorite Star Wars kits, and I think it's probably the best for most people. Because it's only ever been five cents cheaper, that makes it a standout deal in Walmart's Bricktember sale.



Buy it if:

✅ You don't have a lot of display space

✅ You'd like to keep costs down



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the bigger versions



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $67.99 Read more ▼

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $136.99 at Walmart

Save $33 - Seeing as this excellent Wizarding World model is sitting a single dollar away from a record low price, I have to give it a shoutout. We've not seen it go far below $140 for some time either, so it's worth considering.

Buy it if:

✅ You want a detailed display piece

✅ You don't have space for the big versions



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the massive kit instead



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $136.99 Read more ▼

