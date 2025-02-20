Lego Supply Llama (77071) review: "A fun if fiddly build of the iconic Fortnite piñata"

The Lego Fortnite Supply Llama (77071) is a faithful recreation of a battle royale icon, which you can't help but smile every time you see. The inclusion of a hidden loot compartment is a fun secret that also works well for interactive play.

Technically this isn't the first Lego Supply Llama to exist, as a small one was previously created in very limited numbers to celebrate the partnership between Epic Games and Lego, and was only sent out to select influencers. While I actually own one of those rare creatures, I can confidently say that the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama (77071) is a much more impressive and detailed recreation of the iconic piñata, and it's now available to everyone.

Recreating the Supply Llama in Lego is a tricky prospect, as it has a particularly distinctive look from being covered in many layers of colored paper strips. However, the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama (77071) set rises to that challenge and does a great job, while squeezing in some surprises too. If you're a fan of Fortnite, it's one of the best Lego sets you can add to your collection.

Lego Supply Llama (77071) features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £34.99 Ages 12+ Pieces 691 Time to build 3 - 4hrs Minifigures 0 Dimensions H: 9.5in (24cm) / L: 6.5in (16cm) / W: 3in (8cm) Item number 77071

Affordable price

Good size for display

Contains hidden loot!

Unlike some other models in this series, the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama sits at a nice mid-range price point. This makes it considerably cheaper than the 'premium' Lego Fortnite Battle Bus (77073) and Lego Fortnite Peely Bone (77072) sets, though you still get almost 700 pieces to work with.

The Lego Fortnite Supply Llama stands at roughly 9.5in (24cm) tall, so you can happily display it on a shelf to be visible without being overbearing. If space is limited then it only measures around 6.5in (16cm) from snout to tail and less than 3in (8cm) wide, meaning it can easily slot into a smaller space.

(Image credit: Iain Wilson)

Probably the most interesting feature of the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama is the inclusion of hidden loot, which tucks away within a hollow body cavity accessed by a hatch that swings open on its back. By releasing small catches, panels on each side swing open to spill the secret booty, though you'll need to give the llama a shake to get it all out. The loot items included are a Grappler, Slurp Juice, Rough Ruby, Back Pack, Good Luck Charm, Slap Juice, and Dynamite – if, like me, you aren't familiar with all of these then rest assured that they are all featured in the Lego Fortnite Odyssey survival crafting experience!

Build

(Image credit: Iain Wilson)

A fun build that includes an interactive element

Instructions are easy to follow

Some very fiddly steps with small pieces

This isn't a particularly challenging build, and during the earlier 'internal' stages the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama contains all manner of red, yellow, and green blocks that can't be seen in the finished model, but this color scheme help to ensure everything is orientated correctly for the body section. There are just over 200 steps in total to complete the build, and although many feature a combination of blue, cyan, lilac, and purple pieces I was never confused about what needed to go where.

However, it should be noted that a few of these steps are particularly fiddly. The layers of colored paper strips covering the outside of the piñata are mainly recreated using small 1x1 roof tile pieces, and there are over one hundred of these to attach in total, plus the same number again across a couple of 1x2 sloping pieces.

It is quite wearying having to slot so many tiny pieces into place, and those with fine motor skill issues may struggle with this part of the build. As a counterpoint, there are only three stickers to apply and two are quite large, so at least that's one less fiddly job to complete.

Design

(Image credit: Iain Wilson)

Realistic replica of the in-game item

Poseable head for different moods

Stable despite its tiny legs

Every Fortnite player knows what a Supply Llama looks like as it's the iconic mascot of the battle royale, but when you compare the in-game version to this model the attention to detail really is striking. Everything matches up flawlessly, from the chunky body proportions to the color scheme with the correct number of stripes to the derpy underbite and stubby little legs. On that last point, this model could have been quite unstable stood on those accurately small limbs, but some clever hidden hinges mean that they splay outwards and lock in place to provide an impressively solid base. The neck, ears, and jaw are also hinged so you can post the head in various positions, so your Supply Llama can be quietly contemplating life or screaming at the sky.

The hidden loot compartment is a fun interactive feature, and the items all slide out with a little shake once you open the side hatches. However, it can be tricky to pack everything back into that compartment again and get the top hatch closed as it's a tight fit, so you do have to put some thought into what goes where rather than just tipping the items into the hole. Personally I would have preferred the side 'stirrup' catches to fold flat against the side hatches they're holding closed rather than sticking out, but I'm just nit-picking at this point.

Should you buy the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama (77071)?

(Image credit: Iain Wilson)

If you love the battle royale then this is a fun if fiddly build of the iconic Fortnite piñata, that will become an instantly recognizable part of your collection. The hidden loot compartment is a cool interactive element you can surprise people with, and the ruffled surface makes it stand out from other typically flat models.

Buy it if...

✅ You want to include a battle royale icon in your display

Everyone who knows Fortnite will immediately recognize the Supply Llama, whether it's displayed on a shelf or your desk.

✅ You like your models to contain a secret

Having hidden loot such as Slurp Juice, a Rough Ruby, and a Good Luck Charm tucked away is a secret only you know about – unless you choose to reveal it.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't like fiddly builds

While the finished product looks great, there are hundreds of 1x1 and 1x2 blocks you need to slot into place, so if you struggle with tiny pieces then this may not be a build you'd enjoy.

❌ You want something bigger

If you're looking to splash out on a status Lego Fortnite display piece, then the Peely Bone or Battle Bus sets are significantly larger... though they have a considerably higher price tag to match.

How we tested the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama (77071)

I constructed the Lego Fortnite Supply Llama (77071) set in a single sitting, which took me around three and a half hours in total with a couple of quick breaks along the way. The six individual bags of parts means there are plenty of clear stopping points, though unless you're pressed for time it shouldn't take more than one or two sessions to build this set.

