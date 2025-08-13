I just bought the best bit of Marvel Rivals merch, and it's not a Funko Pop

My current Marvel Rivals obsession has led me on an intergalactic hunt for the best bit of merchandise I can get my hands on, and I think I've found it with the Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes vinyl.

Released on June 27 by Mutant, in partnership with Hollywood Records and Marvel, this 15-track game soundtrack has been pressed on this stunning purple record, which is draped in cute official art matching the style of the game.

Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes - Original Video Game Soundtrack | $33.99 at Barnes & Noble

You don't need to have a record player to appreciate this stunning Marvel Rivals vinyl, but it helps. This 12-inch double-sided LP features songs found throughout the hero-shooter soundtrack performed by the Synchron Stage Orchestra and Masahiro Aoki. There are 15 tracks in total, ranging from the dramatic Path to Rivals Login theme, to the pop stylings of 'Fate of Both Worlds' performed by Lemon, all presented on this incredible double-sided record. UK: £26.99 at EMP

Before any music nerds get all up in arms about me calling a record merch, I'm one of you and also of the belief that records should be played and listened to, first and foremost. I've been collecting (and playing) records since I was a teenager.

Before I started to amass my own collection, I used to lovingly borrow my mum's De La Soul and Smiths records to listen to, and I still browse through them to this very day. However, video game soundtracks are some of the best bits of gaming merch you can own, record player or not, and this Marvel RIvals LP is a fine example of why.

For one, picking up this record gets you an official bit of merch for the game, which isn't always easy to come by. The hero-shooter has only been out since December 2024, and so while there's a range of Funko Pop figures, comics, t-shirts, and an Art of Marvel Rivals artbook up for pre-order for $54.99 at Amazon right now, that's pretty much it.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Additionally, even without a turntable to play it on, this soundtrack is a gorgeous collector's item. The cover features adorable art of Galactica, the in-game announcer, eating an Earth-style lollipop in that anime-esque dynamic art style the hero-shooter is now known for.

The art is so stunning that it'd make for a perfect display piece, but game soundtracks are particularly great for that, regardless. All you need to do is grab a frame like this, upsimples 12.5x12.5 Record Frame for $16.99 at Amazon, and you can pop Galactica on the wall above your gaming setup, where you play most of your Marvel Rivals matches. If it weren't for the record display stand I have sitting above my turntable, I'd do just that.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A lot of love has been put into this soundtrack by Mutant, in partnership with Hollywood Records and Marvel, and that's clear as day when you first rip off its protective plastic packaging. The inner sleeve features that iconic yellow Marvel Rivals spray that fans will instantly recognize, and the record itself is made up of this gorgeous purple splatter effect, with flakes of gold streaks that perfectly match up with the Galactica cover art.

There's also a Purple Translucent version, which is the one I received here in the UK from EMP. Make sure to research which one you'd prefer ahead of time to avoid any Galactic-sized disappointment.

Not a music fan? (Image credit: NetEase Games/Dark Horse) If you prefer art over music, there's still time to pre-order the Art of Marvel Rivals artbook for $54.99 at Amazon, which is full of incredible artwork of the game's heroes, villains, and locations.

It helps, too, that it sounds absolutely fantastic. If you do happen to have a player at hand, the soundtrack to the game has never sounded better. The tracklisting begins with an anime-opening style track "Rivals ’Til The End" performed by Adriana Figueroa, that's energetic fist-pumping beat makes me wish we'd get a Rivals anime adaptation in the future.

As a soundtrack, it's naturally full of tracks from the game, and if you've clocked in a silly amount of hours into the game like I have, you'll instantly recognize tracks like the Path to Rivals (Login Theme) or Impending Dooms which normally plays every time I hover over the game on my PS5 homescreen.

What I love most about this bit of merch is that it's only $33.99 at Barnes and Noble and other US retailers. Sure, you could save that and put it towards a ton of Lattice, one of the in-game currencies, to get yourself some new skins instead, but having a tangible piece of Marvel Rivals merch is worth it when there isn't a lot of merch to go around.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Want more Marvel Rivals goodies?

Our guide to the best gaming headsets is full of the best PS5 headsets and the best PC headsets for gaming that would pair perfectly with the Marvel Rivals soundtrack.