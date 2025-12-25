Here's your 2025 Fallout merch supply drop

It's a Fallout kinda Christmas this year, so if Santa didn't leave anything Vault-shaped under the tree it's time to deck your own halls with figures, collectables, accessories and more. From Vault Boy to The Ghoul, there's a whole Wasteland of gadgets and gizmos to give your life that radified edge for 2026 and I've gathered all my favorites in one supply drop.

There's no need to break too far into that cap stash, though, I'm keeping this stash box topped up with cheaper loot. You can spend hundreds on Pip-Boy replicas, building sets, and high-end figures but this roster keeps your spend lighter. I'm only interested in Fallout merch under $60 this year.