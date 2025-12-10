These Astro Bot gifts are bound to make any fan atomically happy this Christmas

Astro Bot celebrated its first anniversary earlier this year, so there's been ample time for a myriad of merch and gift-worthy PS5 accessories to pop on the shelves. You can find the adorable little bot on everything from PS5 hard drives, pillows, and toys, so you won't be strapped for choice if you're on the hunt for the perfect Astro Bot gift this festive season.



There's a lot out there, so to make your life easier and your loved ones' holidays astronomically more magical, I've gathered all the best gifts for gamers I can find. To mix things up, I've included some PS5 accessories, including the new limited edition Astro Bot Seagate Game Drive, which can store up to 5TB worth of PS5 games, and even a copy of the latest game, in case they've only played through the free-to-download Astro's Playroom bundled with every Sony console.

I've been obsessed with the little white and blue bot even before his latest platforming outing. With that in mind, all of these gifts are ones that even I'd love to see under my tree this year. Which is most definitely not a hint to any family or friends reading this right now. Cough cough.