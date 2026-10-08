Good Smile Company has re-released the cute but terrifying Sadako Ring Nendoroid this spooky season

Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Sign up to The Watchlist newsletter for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, that being the spooky October season. I like to spend this month re-watching my favorite horror flicks, and the original Ring is always on the must-watch list. Over the years, the film's iconic well-dwelling diva Sadako has become a fixture of figures and merchandise, and now Good Smile Company is re-releasing its own Sadako Nendoroid.
Pre-orders are open for $54.99 at the official Good Smile Company US store and will remain that way until November 11. While she's not technically new, this re-release is a festive Halloween treat for horror fans. The original terrifying cute chibi toy can fetch up to $200 on eBay, but you're getting the same toy here for its OG price. Better yet, pre-orders include a bonus 'TV static' screen so you can more authentically recreate scenes from the legendary 90s' horror film.
Out of all the Nendoroids out there (and there are a lot of them), this has some of my favorite accessories. You get two interchangeable face plates, one grinning and one "evil face" which includes a wide-eyed Sadako looking almost as menacing as she does in the original film. I owned a DVD of it growing up where the menu comprised of a close-up of Sadako's bloodshot eye, so this face feels perfectly nostalgic.
However, it's not the face plates that make me adore this horror-themed collectible, but the well she comes with. It wouldn't be Sadako without her well, and you get a tiny plastic one to pose her with. The paint job on the rustic stones is extraordinarily detailed, and I adore that Sadako's natural hand positions can be posed to appear as though she's crawling her way out.
Naturally, the Nendoroid comes with a tiny VHS tape too, and it wouldn't be a Sadako toy if it didn't. Good Smile Company didn't go all out like toy manufacturerKotobukiya by providing reels of actual tape to drape around her, like with their Sadako Bishoujo figure release. However, the tiny tape is still a neat addition that should allow for some cute and creepy poses.
If you're not a horror fan, check out the full range of posable chibi figures starting at $38.99 on Amazon, for posable Nendoroid figures of everything from Snake from Metal Gear Solid to Mario and Luigi.
While this re-release is available to pre-order from now until mid-November, you will have a long wait until it arrives at your door. The official US Good Smile Company listing states that it should arrive between April 1 and June 30 next year, which means you won't be able to pose her in time for this year's Halloween.
Either way, I'd still recommend you snap it as there's every chance this re-release will be hoarded by resellers yet again. If you want some Sadako rep amongst your anime figures in the meantime, toy-brand Furyu has released a $27.99 Sadako Noodle Stopper that's designed to sit on top of your ramen pot. No really.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
View all Good Smile Company Nendoroid toys at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.