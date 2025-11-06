The Lego Star Trek Enterprise set is perfect, and you can win one signed by Riker if you're quick

Lego is boldly going where it's never gone before (but everyone hoped it would) with the first ever Lego Star Trek set, and we've now got our first look at the kit – The Next Generation's Enterprise.

Although it's got a name harder to say quickly than a Klingon greeting, the Lego Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D is magnificent enough to earn that lofty moniker. This 3,600-piece kit recreates Starfleet's flagship vessel along with nine minifigure versions of her crew including Picard, Riker, and Data. It'll be joining the best Lego sets on November 28, 2025. However, anyone that's part of the free Lego Insider program can sign up for a sweepstake to win a copy signed by Commander Riker himself – Jonathan Frakes. You'll be given a chance to join via livestream on the Lego store today.