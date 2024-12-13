Best Disney Christmas merch 2024

Disney Christmas merch is like peanut butter and jelly. Both the holiday and those beloved movies are the equivalent of a warm hug, so they blend perfectly at this most wonderful time of year.

That's why I look out for Disney Christmas merch whenever sweater weather approaches; there's something a little magical about the range. Because there's always a lot to choose from, I've whipped up my own nice list of gear that I think deserves to be under the tree this year. As an example, I'm a big fan of the Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday ''Merry Christmas'' Spirit Jersey – it's a lighter jumper despite being baubled up to the nines, meaning it'll be cozy enough to keep the chill away but not so much that you boil. I've got the Walt Disney World version myself, and I'm a little smitten with it.

So, let's get to it. Regardless of whether you want a present for yourself to get in the festive spirit or timely Disney gifts, you should find something to suit you below.

Best Disney Christmas decorations 2024

Editor's choice (Image credit: Disney) Mickey frame | View at Disney Store

If this is a particularly special year (like a kid's first Christmas), you can commemorate it with this sweet ornament frame. That way you can look back fondly on Holiday 2024 in all the years to come.

The Holidays are all about decorations so far as I'm concerned, and that's why they're some of the best Disney Christmas merch in my opinion. There's no shortage of ornaments to hang from your tree, or display pieces to spruce up the mantle with some Christmas spirit.

While a few have already gone out of stock (like the cute Mickey Mouse bauble that looks like a peppermint and glows), plenty of others still line those shelves. You can grab decs inspired by everything from Nightmare Before Christmas to the Marvel universe, and I can say from personal experience that they're of a surprisingly high quality. Actually, that's true for all of Disney's tree decorations I've seen this year. The paintwork on them is consistently neat (they don't feel like tacky rush-jobs) and most are made of a weighty material that feels premium. They're not all created equal, of course, but most are pretty great.

You can find the full range of decorations at the Disney Store (or here if you're based in the UK), but I've listed a few of my favorites below.

Best for most 1. Mickey ornament View at Target View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ High-quality finish

✅ Charming

❌ A little pricey



Disney's decorations have taken me aback in terms of their quality this year, and I especially love Mickey wearing his Holiday best for 2024 – it's probably the best fit for most people. That's because this is a vibrant, cheerful model with an incredibly neat paintjob. It feels weighty too – this doesn't come across a plastic piece of tat. My personal fave 2. Minnie ornament View at Target View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Very high quality

✅ Won't get lost on tree

❌ A bit expensive



There have been plenty of great decorations this year, but this would have to be my personal favorite. It's surprisingly well-made and painted with a precision that I'm not used to from tie-in decs. It's also very charming and ever so slightly bigger than I thought too, so it won't vanish in a tree. Best novelty 3. Castle Countdown View at Target View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Oh-so cute

✅ Will last a long time

❌ Blocks can be fiddly



If you want to make a truly adorable tradition, grab this decoration. It allows you to count down to Christmas in style, and I got a bit emotional thinking about being able to share this with my baby girl for future Holidays. I wouldn't say it's as nicely finished as the ornaments above, but it's still absolutely delightful.

Best Disney Christmas toys

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Editor's choice (Image credit: Disney) Jabba the Hutt Holiday Plush | View at Disney Store

I don't know what it is, but there's something that really tickles me about Jabba the Hutt – renowned gangster and sleazeball – dressed as Santa. Maybe it's his goofy expression? All I know is, I love it.

You can always rely on Disney toys modelled around holidays, and Christmas enjoys some of the best ones. Yes, Disney Halloween plushies are all well and good – but they can't compete with the Christmas equivalents. And we're not just talking about the classic Mickey and Minnie combo, either. Santa Jabba the Hutt, Winter Spider-Man, and more are also crashing the end-of-year party.

Not that it's all about the soft toys, of course. Plenty of Disney properties get a festive makeover to celebrate the season, be it Home Alone or Star Wars. While you can find these at the Disney store (or at the UK shop), I've listed some of my standouts here.

Best overall 1. Mickey/Minnie plush View at Disney View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Very sweet designs

✅ Quality materials

❌ Hard to find in UK



Is there any surprise that the mice have stolen my top spot? The Christmas plushies are always good, but this year's offerings are particularly decent. Besides being cute as buttons, the material these outfits are made of feels like a step up over the Halloween versions – they're thicker and seem more premium. Best novelty 2. Droid Factory View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ A unique idea

✅ Reusable

❌ December's running out



I love chocolate as much as the next guy, but sometimes you want something different from traditional advent calendars – and this takes the biscuit. It's a wonderfully kooky idea that lets you build your own festive droids throughout December, and even though we're a ways into the month already, this can be reused next year. Cutest toy 3. Christmas Stitch Check Amazon ✅ Very sweet

✅ Not 2024-dated

❌ Harder to find



Everyone's favorite chaos-engine has had his share of good Christmas plushies, and I don't think this one's letting the side down. Actually, it got an audible "awwwww" from my wife when I showed it to her, so that's probably the best review I could give. The 'good/bad' drawing is just too sweet, honestly.

Best Disney Christmas homeware & apparel

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Editor's choice (Image credit: Disney) Mickey PJs | Disney US/Disney UK

I'm a big fan of pajamas and being as cozy as possible, so I'm pretty happy with these PJs. They're a bit harder to get hold of now, but if you are able to grab them, I'd highly recommend it. Whether it's the bespoke Mickey buttons or the high-quality stitching for Mickey, it feels well-made.

When it comes to Christmas-time, staying cozy is the name of the game – and this year's Disney homeware understands that assignment. From snuggly hooded blankets to sweaters galore, this makes up the bulk of Disney's Holiday offerings… and I'm here for it.

It's been a good haul in 2024. Alongside a host of funny Christmas jumpers (a personal highlight is the Homer-Simpson-vanishing-into-a-bush meme reimagined as a Christmas tree), classy kitchenware and throws have been on-hand to brighten the season. Again, stock is starting to dwindle, but there's still enough to furnish your home with some Holiday cheer.

You can see the full range at the Disney Store (here for UK readers), but I've rounded up a few of my own highlights.

Best novelty 1. Mickey Snowman Mug Check Amazon ✅ Fun, subtle design

✅ Comes with a lid

❌ Not very big



I'm a sucker for themed mugs, so this obviously caught my eye. Still, I don't just love it because it's heckin' cute; I'm a fan because it's fairly subtle. Despite being a mickey-shaped snowman with a scarf (cleverly used as a handle), it's not as in-your-face as the alternatives. It also has a lid, which is a plus if you're out and about in the cold. Best kitchenware 2. Mickey Cookie Jar Check Amazon ✅ Excellent finish

✅ Fairy large

❌ Can dominate a space



I was charmed by this one when I saw it in person, and I hadn't expected to be. You see, I don't think the pictures do it justice; it's of a better quality than it looks online, and the cookie jar is bigger than I'd anticipated too – the better for stuffing all those festive treats into as the Holiday rolls on. Best overall 3. Holiday Spirit Jersey Check for stock ✅ Lightweight

✅ Classy design

❌ Sizes are selling out



If you live in a warmer climate or just burn hot like I do, you'll adore this option. Sure, it looks awesome and has a really cool embossed finish to the lettering. But it's also lightweight despite being cozy, allowing you not to… well, melt. Hoping to hit the parks over the Festive season? This is ideal.

