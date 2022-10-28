Tower of Fantasy Vera recipes ingredients locations

Tower of Fantasy Vera recipes were added along with the new Vera Plane map in version 2.0. As food is an important part of Tower of Fantasy’s gameplay, it’s a good idea to collect the new Vera recipes.

As searching for them by yourself would take a lot of time, you can easily obtain the new recipes by copying the ingredients below. We’ll also explain how to gather the new ingredients needed to craft the new Vera foods.

Tower of Fantasy Vera ingredients

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

The new Vera recipes require ingredients found on the Vera desert map. Here’s an overview of the new ingredients and where to look for them:

Soy (white rarity): Buy at the Mirroria Food Vendor (see picture).

Buy at the Mirroria Food Vendor (see picture). Sand Onion (white rarity): A common ingredient, grows everywhere around Vera.

A common ingredient, grows everywhere around Vera. Ball Cactus (white rarity): A common ingredient, grows everywhere around Vera.

A common ingredient, grows everywhere around Vera. Corn (green rarity): Buy at the Mirroria Food Vendor.

Buy at the Mirroria Food Vendor. Beetroot (green rarity): Spawns inside Karst Cave.

Spawns inside Karst Cave. Fleshy Tail (green rarity): Dropped by Wild Beasts.

Dropped by Wild Beasts. Rib (blue rarity): Dropped by Wild Beasts.

Dropped by Wild Beasts. Chilis (blue rarity): Grows around Saltwater Oasis, Artificial Greens, and around the Quicksand Belt Center teleport.

Grows around Saltwater Oasis, Artificial Greens, and around the Quicksand Belt Center teleport. Desert Melon (blue rarity): Grows in the oasis around Old Mirroria City Grounds and near the oases further down south.

Grows in the oasis around Old Mirroria City Grounds and near the oases further down south. Pumpkin (blue rarity): Spawns around the quicksand lakes in the south.

Spawns around the quicksand lakes in the south. Aloe (purple rarity): Appears around Saltwater Oasis and the oases surrounding Mirroria (center of the map).

Appears around Saltwater Oasis and the oases surrounding Mirroria (center of the map). White Jade Radish (purple rarity): Very common around Evil’s Clutch and Saltwater Oasis.

Very common around Evil’s Clutch and Saltwater Oasis. Rose Petals (purple rarity): Mostly grows in the northern part of Vera Plane.

Once you’ve got a large stack of each ingredient, you can start cooking the new Vera recipes. Here’s how to create them:

Tower of Fantasy Vera common recipes

Charcoal Grilled Sand Onion (Sand Onion x2): Regenerates 10 Satiety.

Regenerates 10 Satiety. Cactus Special (Ball Cactus x2): Regenerates 5 Satiety and immediately restores 10% +1,500 HP.

Tower of Fantasy Vera uncommon recipes

Fried Tofu (Soy x2): Regenerates 14 Satiety.

Regenerates 14 Satiety. Salt-and-Pepper Corn (Corn x2): Regenerates 14 Satiety.

Regenerates 14 Satiety. Beet Soup (Beetroot x2): Regenerates 7 Satiety and immediately restores 12% +3,300 HP.

Regenerates 7 Satiety and immediately restores 12% +3,300 HP. Grilled Lizard Tail (Fleshy Tail x2): Regenerates 7 Satiety and immediately restores 12% +3,300 HP.

Regenerates 7 Satiety and immediately restores 12% +3,300 HP. Creamy Corn Soup (Corn x2, Mushroom x2, Milk x1): Regenerates 7 Satiety and immediately restores 12% +3,300 HP.

Tower of Fantasy Vera rare recipes

Steamed Pumpkin (Pumpkin x2, Homi Grain x3): Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP.

Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP. Beet with Fiddlehead (Beetroot x2, Fiddlehead x2): Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP.

Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP. Pumpkin Porridge (Pumpkin x2, Rice x3): Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP.

Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP. Special Grilled Rib (Rib x1, Honey x2): Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP.

Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP. Corn and Seafood Biscuit (Corn x1, Scallop x2, Homi Grain x2): Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP.

Regenerates 10 Satiety and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP. Multigrain Porridge (Pumpkin x2, Corn x1, Rice x2): Regenerates 500 Endurance and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP.

Regenerates 500 Endurance and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP. Chocolate Soy Milk (Soy x1, Honey x1, Cocoa Beans x2): Regenerates 500 Endurance and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP.

Regenerates 500 Endurance and immediately restores 15% +20,000 HP. Sweetmelon Salad (Desert Melon x2, Salad Dressing x3): Regenerates 10 Satiety and increases Flame Resistance by 170 +10% for fifteen minutes.

Regenerates 10 Satiety and increases Flame Resistance by 170 +10% for fifteen minutes. Stir-Fried Chilis (Chilis x2, Onion x2): Regenerates 10 Satiety and increases Frost Resistance by 170 +10% for fifteen minutes.

Regenerates 10 Satiety and increases Frost Resistance by 170 +10% for fifteen minutes. Honeymelon Bread (Desert Melon x2, Honey x1, Homi Grain x2): Regenerates 10 Satiety and increases Frost Attack by 45 +1% for fifteen minutes.

Spicy Fried Rice (Chilis x1, Fleshy Tail x1, Poultry Egg x1, Rice x2): Regenerates 10 Satiety and increases Flame Attack by 45 +1% for fifteen minutes.

Tower of Fantasy Vera super rare recipes

Crispy Lard Gourd (Lard Gourd x1): Regenerates 20 Satiety and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP.

Regenerates 20 Satiety and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP. Aloe Yoghurt (Aloe x1, Honey x1, Milk x2): Regenerates 20 Satiety and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP.

Regenerates 20 Satiety and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP. Rose Tea (Rose Petal x1, Honey x2): Regenerates 800 Endurance and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP.

Regenerates 800 Endurance and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP. Radish Soup (White Jade Radish x1): Regenerates 800 Endurance and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP.

Regenerates 800 Endurance and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP. Spicy Lard Gourd Strip (Chilis x2, Lard Gourd x1): Regenerates 800 Endurance and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP.

Regenerates 800 Endurance and immediately restores 20% +60,000 HP. Radish and Pork Chop Soup (White Jade Radish x1, Rib x1): Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Physical Resistance by 675 +15% for twenty minutes.

Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Physical Resistance by 675 +15% for twenty minutes. Rose Bread (Rose Petal x1, Brown Rice x2): Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Volt Resistance by 675 +15% for twenty minutes.

Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Volt Resistance by 675 +15% for twenty minutes. Grilled Combo Plate (Chilis x1, Fleshy Tail x1, Prime Cut x1): Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Flame Resistance by 675 +15% for twenty minutes.

Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Flame Resistance by 675 +15% for twenty minutes. Chicken Soup (White Jade Radish x1, Poultry Meat x1, Homi Grain x2): Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Physical Attack by 150 +2% for twenty minutes.

Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Physical Attack by 150 +2% for twenty minutes. Spicy BBQ Noodles (Chilis x1, Fatty Cut x1, Homi Grain x2): Regenerates 20 Satiety and increases Flame Attack by 150 +2% for twenty minutes.

And that concludes our list of new Vera recipes in Tower of Fantasy. Happy cooking!