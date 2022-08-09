Tower of Fantasy character creator lets you Smash or Pass the avatars of other players

Tower of Fantasy's in-depth anime character creator lets you share your own avatar and vote on the creations of others, and it also includes a Smash or Pass-style roulette reminiscent of the bottomless pits of dating apps.

I discovered this tidy little feature for myself while poking through the preload client ahead of the Tower of Fantasy launch times scheduled for tomorrow, August 10. To the surprise of no one, the most popular Tower of Fantasy custom characters are Genshin Impact lookalikes, but the Smash or Pass tab – technically Like or Pass, but that's just splitting hairs really – is a much more varied free-for-all.

I absolutely refuse to believe that the user interface and wording for this feature is an accident. The Like and Pass options are blatant enough, and you can even build a bank of favorites for the characters you choose to Smash – I mean Like. And if you like someone's avatar so much that you want to use it for yourself, you can just import their data into your game. Now that's a hard Smash: "I want to look just like you."

Tower of Fantasy's global version isn't even out yet, but its character creator archive is already overflowing with original and remade characters. The sheer variety and quantity of the Smash or Pass slideshow is honestly a pretty good showcase for the game's character creator. Hair gradients, facial markings, unique pupils and irises, piles of accessories – Tower of Fantasy is an impressive anime stylist, and scrolling through the creations of others might give you some inspiration. If you want to try it for yourself, just open the character creator, pull up the lobby, mosey on over to "My Favorites," and buckle up.