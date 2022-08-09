The most popular Tower of Fantasy custom characters are Genshin Impact lookalikes

Tower of Fantasy launch times are still set for tomorrow, August 10, but players have dug into its in-depth character creator early by preloading the game, and they're already making some impressive virtual cosplay.

Tower of Fantasy lets you save, share, and vote on custom avatar models, and there's even a gallery managed by a popularity contest of sorts. Open the character creator, click on the lobby, and then open the Popularity Vote tab to view the most-liked models. Above, you'll find a snapshot of the front page of this tab at the time of writing.

The top slots are taken by lookalikes for Hu Tao and Keqing from Genshin Impact, with 2B from Nier Automata, Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero, and (I'm pretty sure) Hinata Hyuga from Naruto behind them. 2B is holding her own, but there's a pretty sizable vote gap between the top three and the rest of the list.

Hu Tao and Keqing aren't the only Genshin Impact characters among the top 12. Bennett and Zhongli also make an appearance, accompanied by more Naruto characters like Sasuke Uchiha and Pain, as well as other anime favorites like Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul. Expect to see plenty more Genshin Impact and anime characters once the game is actually out.

As it happens, Tower of Fantasy dev Hotta Studios is currently running a Twitter campaign (opens in new tab) inviting players to share their custom avatar with the tags #createanimyself and #TowerofFantasy for a chance to win a mousepad. You'll be shocked to hear that multiple people have submitted the 2B recreation pictured above while claiming it as their own.