Tour Hollywood's Super Nintendo World with this new preview video

Hollywood's Super Nintendo World has welcomed in a handful of press and theme park enthusiasts, giving us our first official peek at the Nintendo-themed attraction.

Attractions Magazine (opens in new tab) was one of the attendees invited to spend some time at the park, the first Super Nintendo World attraction to open outside of Japan. You can see some of the sights in the video below:

Vice president of Universal Creative, Jon Corfino, reminded visitors that the Hollywood attraction doesn't feature Japan's Yoshi ride, but did confirm that "pound-for-pound, you’re gonna get the same game experience" as the Japanese park.

“In terms of the ride itself, [there is] no difference," Corfino said (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)).

"In terms of how we had to adapt some of the queue lines, it’s only different in that the configuration is different. They still have the same areas; they’re just laid out a little bit differently because the space is different."

Attractions Magazine said it was "left with a very positive impression of what [it had] seen so far" at the attraction, adding: "Remarkable visual design aside, the real emphasis here seems to be on play and exploration, and that to me has always been what both video games and theme parks are all about – making Nintendo and Universal Studios a perfect match."

Super Nintendo World officially opens on February 17, 2023, although Annual Passholders get early access and can visit from January 29.

Nintendo confirmed that Super Nintendo World was coming to the US (opens in new tab) on last year's Mario Day (March 10 / "Mar10"), teasing that visitors to the park could play real-life versions of their favourite Nintendo games.

According to the official statement, the park will be "a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family". It adds, "Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience".