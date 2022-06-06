Top Gun: Maverick is now Tom Cruise's biggest movie ever

Tom Cruise has done it – Top Gun: Maverick is officially the star’s biggest box office hit yet after a record-breaking second weekend of release. The movie earned another $86 million (opens in new tab) at the domestic box office after securing the biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening ever. This makes it one of the top 10 films in history to gross this highly on a second weekend.

The latest figures mean the long-awaited sequel has taken $291.6 million domestically, which is the biggest of Cruise’s career. And by a long way too as it smashed his previous highest-grossing movie, The War of the Worlds, which sits at $234 million.

Meanwhile, in global box office sales, the movie is currently sitting at $548 million. This puts it in fifth place among Cruise’s global box office releases, sitting behind War of the Worlds, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Cruise took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to thank fans for supporting the film after its initial release. He wrote: "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend."

Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise back as pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell as he returns to coach a new bunch of aviators through a seemingly impossible mission. Among them is Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of his late partner Goose, who forces him to address some ghosts from his past.

