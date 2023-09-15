Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy isn't exclusive to Switch, and it's launching on all platforms on Lara Croft's birthday

The Tomb Raider remastered trilogy will be available on all platforms, not just Switch, when it launches next year.

One of the surprise announcements during yesterday's Nintendo Direct was Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered for Switch. The collection bundles together all three of Lara Croft's original adventures, which shot the treasure hunter to stardom in the '90s, complete with revamped visuals and all of the expansions.

Naturally, the showcase only mentioned a Switch release, but an image from the official Tomb Raider Instagram page reveals it's also making its way to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on the same day it arrives on Nintendo's platform, February 14.

The timing is hardly a coincidence, either. February 14 happens to be Lara Croft's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than revisiting the tricky puzzles and perilous platforming of those early outings and, of course, taking on the mighty t-rex once more.

The collection gives players the ability to switch between the old jagged graphical style and a much smoother modernised version. But perhaps the most exciting addition is the expansion packs - Unfinished Business, Gold Mask, and The Lost Artifact - which add multiple new levels to each game and were previously only released on PC.

With the first three games getting a lot of love, fans will no doubt be hoping that Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr, the developer behind the trilogy remaster, do the same with the other PlayStation-era games, The Last Revelation and Chronicles.

The next Tomb Raider game was announced back in 2022 as a "cinematic action-adventure" built on Unreal Engine 5. A recent update to the Tomb Raider website sparked rumours that it was about to be officially unveiled, but so far, it remains a buried secret. Still, the new Tomb Raider and Call of Duty crossover did give us an idea of what Lara could look like in a unified timeline.

See which of Lara's many adventures comes out on top as we rank the best Tomb Raider games.