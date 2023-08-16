Tom Hardy shocks festival-goers by joining in with a medieval joust

Tom Hardy shocked attendees of the Loxwood Joust in West Sussex, England when he made a surprise appearance at the medieval festival's jousting competition.

"This might have happened today… Random day out in the English countryside nipping to the shops," Hardy shared on his Instagram story last Sunday (August 13), along with a video of himself kitted out in chainmail and armor and facing off against an opponent.

"Not quite BJJ but not bad either," he added, referring to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, in which he has a purple belt. The actor made another surprise public appearance last year at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England.

(Image credit: @tomhardy via Instagram)

Loxwood Joust takes place annually in Billingshurst in the southeast of England and describes itself as the "most spectacular immersive medieval and jousting festival" where attendees can "step back in time to experience the verve and vigor of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were full of passion at this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family."

As for Hardy, when he's not jousting or doing martial arts he's working on several new movies that are on the way in the coming months, including Venom 3, action thriller Havoc, directed by The Raid's Gareth Evans, and The Bikeriders, which also stars Austin Butler and Jodie Comer.

Venom 3 is set to hit the big screen on July 12, 2024. While we wait, check out our guide to the other most highly anticipated upcoming movies on the way, this year and beyond.