Tom Felton joins Rise of the Apes

Tom Felton, better known as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, is set to star in 20th Century Fox’s Rise of the Apes .



Felton has joined a buffet of stars for the Planet of the Apes prequel, including James Franco, Freida Pinto, Andy Serkis and John Lithgow.



He will play the son of Brian Cox's character, co-owner of the ape facility where experiments involving genetic engineering result in the apes’ intelligence dramatically increasing.

The smart Apes get organised, start a war and, well, you know the rest.



WETA will create the apes digitally, instead of the costumed actors used in the previous instalments of the franchise.



Directed by Rupert Wyatt and written by Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa, Rise of the Apes will hit screens June 24th 2011.



Is this the ‘Rise’ of Felton's post-Potter career?