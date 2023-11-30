Tim Burton celebrates the end of filming Beetlejuice 2 with a photo from set that looks oddly familiar

Filming has wrapped on Beetlejuice 2, the sequel to Tim Burton's iconic horror comedy – and the filmmaker has shared a behind-the-scenes photo that looks eerily familiar.

Burton took to Instagram to announce that filming had wrapped, posting a photo of himself sitting on a recognizable set. The wobbly checkerboard floor belongs to none other than the Netherworld waiting room from the first film. It's here that Barbara and Adam Maitland (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) arrive after their untimely deaths, and run into some other otherworldly characters. The waiting room is also seen at the very end of the film, with a defeated Beetlejuice waiting his turn in line like everyone else. With a direct callback like that, it's hard not to be excited for the upcoming sequel.

Though plot details have not yet been revealed, we can take comfort in knowing that Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have penned the script. Winona Ryder returns as iconic goth queen Lydia Deetz, with Catherine O'Hara reprising her role of eccentric mother Delia Deetz, and the one and only Michael Keaton returning as bio-exorcist and Harvard Business School graduate Beetlejuice.

Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Lydia's daughter, with Monica Bellucci playing Beetlejuice's wife. Willem Dafoe has also joined the cast as a ghost detective who, in life, was a B-movie star. Justin Theroux has also reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.