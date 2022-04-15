Thor and Venom team up in July ... 'nuff said

Just after pitting Thor against the other hero he's writing in an ongoing series, the Hulk, writer Donny Cates is returning to Venom after a lengthy, redefining run on the symbiote anti-hero to bring Venom face-to-face with Thor in Asgard.

But unlike in Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War in which the two titular heroes go to battle against each other, Thor and Venom will team up against a mysterious threat big enough to get them to come together side by side.

Speaking of guest team-ups, Venom's two-issue appearance in Thor #27 and #28 will be drawn by Salvador Larocca, with series artist Nic Klein providing covers. Klein is scheduled to return as the interior artist for Thor #29.

Thor #27 cover by Nic Klein (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Interestingly enough, though the story constitutes a return to Venom for Cates, his inspiration for bringing Venom to Asgard actually comes from the current Venom ongoing title by writers Al Ewing and Ram V and artist Bryan Hitch.

"We're so thrilled to have the legendary Salvador Larroca join us as a guest artist for this story!" states editor Wil Moss in the announcement.

"Donny thought he'd told all the Venom stories he had to tell, but the amazing world-building that Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch have been doing in their brilliant Venom series gave Donny an idea for a story that brings the world of Thor and the world of Venom together in a really fresh, exciting way."

The Venom's guest journey into Asgard kicks off in July 27's Thor #27, with part two coming in Thor #28. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July solicitations coming later this month.

Venom isn't worthy to wield Mjolnir.... but here are the most worthy heroes to ever wield Thor's hammer.