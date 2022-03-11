Thor hulks out and Hulk is worthy in June's 'Banner of War' finale

"Revelations about Hulk's past" and "choices Thor makes about the future" shake the Marvel Universe to its very core in the five-part 'Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War,' says Marvel Comics, but what fans might really want to know is who is the strongest there is - Hulk or Thor.

Marvel fans may get a chance to find out when the Donny Cates-written crossover event kicks off on April 27 with Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1 and then continues in May with Thor #25 and Hulk #7.

According to the publisher, the story comes to its "shocking end" in June, with Thor #26 and Hulk #8. Marvel has just released its descriptions of the issues along with covers art by Gary Frank, which you can check out below.

'Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War' is illustrated by artist Martin Coccolo.

Thor #26 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #26

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

'Banner of War' Part Four

Odin forces Thor to realize the gravity of Banner's situation — and its connection to that mysterious, violent incident in El Paso. But when Iron Man's interference causes more harm than good, our two rivals face shocking changes that change the stakes of the battle… for good.

On Sale 6/8

Hulk #8 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HULK #8

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

'Banner of War' Part Five

The time for victory comes at last. Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight between gods, monsters, and men, what becomes of the victor? The loser? And who really has the authority to decide?

On Sale 6/22

Look for Marvel Comics' full June 2022 solicitations later in March here at Newsarama.

Hulk and Thor are just two of the many iconic Marvel characters who debuted in 1962, and who will celebrate their 60th anniversaries in 2022.