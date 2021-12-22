Hulk vs. Thor in 2022 - May the strongest Avenger win

This April, Hulk and Thor will collide for what's shaping up to be the match of the century in a knockdown, drag-out fight akin to their arena battle in the movie Thor: Ragnarok, courtesy of writer Donny Cates and artist Martin Coccolo, and Marvel is teasing just a little bit of what that will entail with a pair of images from Coccolo.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though the publisher states full information on the Hulk vs. Thor bout-to-knock-the-other-guy-out is coming on December 23 (perhaps something of an early Christmas present for Hulk and Thor fans), for now the pair of images tease 'Hulk of War' and 'Banner of Thor' as the presumptive titles for the two parts of the story to arrive in April.

Cates, the current ongoing writer of both Hulk and Thor, previously teased the battle, saying that as the first person to write both Hulk and Thor at the same time since Stan Lee penned their original adventures, he would be "remiss" not to take the opportunity for a crossover.

(Cates is actually the second person to write both titles simultaneously since Lee, as Len Wein did both in the late '70s.)

What's more, 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the debuts of both Hulk and Thor - a fact Cates is all too aware of, having stated in that same interview that he plans to deliver "the $^@#&%! craziest fight that Marvel Comics has ever seen" to mark the occasion.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel is wasting no time getting into their April 2022 plans, the Hulk vs. Thor showdown included, with the teaser coming hot on the heels of the publisher's just-released March 2022 solicitations - though that's par for the course as in recent times Marvel has rarely been the type to hold back when letting fans in on their future plans.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more information on Marvel's big Hulk vs. Thor plans, coming on December 23.

Hulk and Thor are just two of the many iconic Marvel characters who debuted in 1962, and who will celebrate their 60th anniversaries in 2022.