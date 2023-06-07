Chris Hemsworth reflects on Thor 4: "It just became too silly"

Chris Hemsworth has shared his thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder – a movie largely panned by fans upon release last year due to its quirky tone, ropey CGI, and loose plotting.

"I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly," Hemsworth told GQ. "It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond."

Love and Thunder may have grossed $760 million at the box office but debuted to mixed reviews – with the Thor-quel plummeting to the third-lowest Rotten Tomatoes score (63%) in the MCU.

But that doesn’t mean it’s the end for Hemsworth’s stint at the God of Thunder. Far from it. But if the actor picks up Stormbreaker and goes adventuring with Love again, it’s going to need to be another change of pace.

"If I was going to do something again it would have to be tonally different," Hemsworth said. "And we’d have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes. Otherwise it’s just the fatigue of those characters and those films, where people are like, ‘I’ve seen it.’"

