This Zelda-like monster-taming RPG lets you raise, train, and cook for a whole army of adorable lil guys

This monster-taming RPG will have you befriending a small army of creatures and training them to fight for you.

Creature Keeper is a creature-collecting RPG from indie developer Fervir Games and I'm not exactly sure how I feel about it. On one hand, you get to befriend a range of unique little guys, grow food to feed them, and watch them grow. On the other, you have to take them along with you when you fight. Luckily, the entire game is absolutely adorable and has retro-Zelda vibes so it makes sending your newest monsters into battle that little bit less frightening.

In the game, players will take on the role of creature keeper as they embark on an adventure to restore balance to the land of Thera and stop a sickness from spreading to the healthy creatures of the world. To do this, players will need to befriend all kinds of monsters spread across the land and bond with them so they're ready to battle against the contaminated monsters roaming around.

Like the good creature keepers I know you all are, you'll also be responsible for crafting new equipment for your party, finding unlockables, and cooking delicious meals for them to build up their strength.

One of the ways that you can do this is by tending to your pocket garden, which is exactly what you think it is: a mini, portable, garden full of crops to harvest. As you can see from the trailer above, the pocket garden works almost like a game of Tetris and will require players to strategically plan what they grow and where.

Creature Keeper is set to release on both PC and Nintendo Switch later this year. As always, you can support the devs of this game by wishlisting the title on Steam and by following them on Twitter .