This "monster-taming JRPG sim" is exactly what Stardew Valley meets Pokemon would look like

This upcoming monster-catching farming sim plays precisely like how I'd imagine a Stardew Valley and Pokemon mash-up would.

Chronomon is currently live on Kickstarter and takes everyone's favorite elements from Nintendo's pocket monster game and ConcernedApe's farming sim and combines them into one game. According to its developer, Stone Golem Studios, Chronomon is a "monster-taming JRPG sim" that can be played on your smartwatch, phone, and PC.

The developer specializes in smartwatch gaming, so you'll have a good experience with Chronomon when it releases in full over the next few years. In the game, players can cook, fish, forage, farm, and look after monsters on their ranch. To bring monsters to your ranch, players must put their Pokeball throwing arm to use and catch them out in the wild.

Like in Pokemon, the monsters in Chronomon can be caught, trained, and later evolved as well as used to battle other monsters. The monsters will also have specific skills based on the elements (eg: Fire, air, grass) and occasionally come in new "Shiny" variants. Leaning more on the Stardew Valley influence, Chronomon also operates a day-and-night cycle with NPCs following schedules that you'll have to abide by in the game.

Right now, Chronomon has managed to accumulate £1,780 of its £3,150 goal, with 28 days still left to back the project. The campaign also has a number of stretch goals to hit that vary from adding more monsters, custom player housing, online leaderboards, and more.

To support Chronomon, you can head over to the game's Steam page and add it to your wishlist. You can also play the game's demo (via Steam) and keep up to date with the project by following Stone Golem Studios on Twitter .