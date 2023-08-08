This unnerving Vampire Survivors-style roguelike is totally free and has 97% positive reviews

Vampire Survivors' blend of roguelike elements and auto-attack action against waves of increasingly deadly and more numerous enemies makes it simple to pick up and nearly impossible to put down. It's been widely celebrated, beating out heavyweights like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok to claim BAFTA's Game of the Year award, and even Xbox head Phil Spencer has had a hard time tearing himself away from it. Still, if you do fancy trying something new but don't want to stray too far from the Vampire Survivors formula, there's a new indie in town that's getting rave reviews on Steam, and what's more, it doesn't cost a cent.

That indie is Disfigure, a top-down roguelike shooter that, much like Vampire Survivors, tasks you with staying alive for as long as possible while waves of enemies fill the screen. What sets Disfigure apart, though, is its use of light or, should we say, its lack of it. The arena you fight in is pitch black, and the only way to see your enemies, which appear to be various creepy crawlies, is by using your torch.

"In an arena shrouded by darkness, pay keen attention to your surroundings where monsters could be lurking," reads the game's Steam page. "Choose between circle and cone vision: one allows you to see all around but not far, while the latter allows you to see far in one direction. Survive for as long as possible."

There are ten weapons, each with its own perks and over 100 collective upgrades to choose from, giving you the ability to light your foes on fire, shock them with a blast of lightning or take them out with a hail of bullets.

Disfigure was made by Cold Brew Entertainment, a solo developer, and those who've tried the game have been very impressed by their efforts. Currently, it's sitting pretty with 97% positive user reviews on Steam.

"Great take on the genre, increasingly difficult but also increases god complex on the character," one reviewer wrote. "Well balanced, interesting and good power ups. If you like this type of game - its a no brainer."

Another said: "This game is so awesome! The variety in the weapons and upgrades makes the game incredibly replayable which is what drives the leading games of this genre, so I hope this game sees a whole lot of love, too."

In an update on Steam, Disfigure's developer said: "Before launch, I never expected that this many players would have enjoyed Disfigure. Thank you to everyone who has tried it out and especially to those that have donated!"

If you enjoy Disfigure and want to support the developer, too, there's the option to donate $5 by purchasing the "Donation DLC" on Steam.

