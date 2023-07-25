This Tears of the Kingdom time-saving trick works way better than it should

Generating dozens of ice platforms in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is fairly easy, and somehow doesn't crash the entire game.

The standard method of generating ice platforms would ordinarily be using an ice-imbued item with a lake. The big-brained player depicted below takes it to a whole new level though, jump-attacking down a vast waterfall with an ice weapon to create dozens of ice platforms in their wake and send them plummeting down to Hyrule below.

This wild strategy for generating heaps of ice platforms somehow doesn't crash Tears of the Kingdom completely, and we've honestly got no clue how. By all rights, the game should, at the very least, be significantly stuttering when generating all these items at this speed while transitioning between the sky islands and Hyrule below, but no.

"I'm actually losing my mind that you didn't get hit ONCE by an ice sheet on the way down," writes one dumbfounded viewer. That's actually a fair point - the player is only saved by the fact that the waterfall propels the ice platforms outwards instead of straight down, meaning Link is saved from being diced into tiny slices of a Hyrulian at the bottom.

Some commenters are puzzled that Tears of the Kingdom doesn't throw out an "emergency blood moon" in this situation. There's the belief that if you "break the game too hard," Tears of the Kingdom throws up the Blood Moon cutscene to fix itself, but we've got absolutely no idea where this belief has come from, or if it has any basis in fact whatsoever.

For now, we'll just keep being utterly perplexed at the latest community discoveries and creations in Tears of the Kingdom.

