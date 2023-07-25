This super-stylish Metroidvania is literally filled with Doom and Gloom

2D Metroidvania Doomblade blends a hellish world with beautiful artwork and chaotic combat.

The game focuses on a sentient weapon hellbent on escape after eons in chains, discovered after its long imprisonment and saved by diminutive protagonist Gloom Girl. Together 'Doom and Gloom' embark on a quest to unlock Doomblade's true power that was taken from it by their capturer, thanks to fast-paced combat and a vengeance-driven story. Execute enemies with different styled attacks- while welding doomblade, gloom girl can ride through the air to attack enemies or target monsters directly and slay them with Doomblades wrath!

Start to restore the sword's lost power by searching for demonic shrines, using abilities like Doom Drop, Wicked Wind, and the Nightmare Onion to teach your enemies fear. The blade's hunger for vengeance on their capturers, The Dread Lords, will only grow as the game continues.

Watching the gameplay preview, we are shown the cave-like worlds of the lowlands that players can explore. The levels vary from The Abandoned halls of Gloomhaunt, into

The New Wilderwood forest full of untrusting tribesmen, through the Molded Mines filled with shroom people, and into a technological hellscape. Gloom Girl must fight her way through these interconnecting worlds and destroy the monsters as she hunts down the Dread Lords who imprisoned her faithful sword.

With colourful backgrounds and plenty of platforming, there's also a touch of inspiration from games like Super Mario Bros. The platforms scattered around the level and multiple monsters give the player an action packed adventure.

