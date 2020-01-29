This super-powerful MSI laptop deal is perfect for gamers and graphic designers

How does $100 off a powerful gaming laptop deal sound? Amazon are currently running a sale on the MSI P65 Creator laptop (which is ideal for creatives who also like to game) with a discount of $119 off the asking-price. However, we also have an exclusive code - 100CREATOR - that gets you a further reduction of $100. This brings the overall cost of the P65 Creator down to $1,680 instead of $1,900 - in other words, you're getting the laptop $219 cheaper than normal.

Because it's fitted with a powerful Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, and an impressive 4K screen, this machine is perfect for video and photo editing, streaming, and gaming on the go. The promo code is only valid until 2/28/20 though, so you don't have long if you want to take advantage of it.

Although we're calling it a gaming laptop deal, don't let that put you off if you're more interested in design. The MSI P65 Creator takes the power of the best gaming laptops and stuffs it into a more subtle case, mainly because there are so many content creators looking for high-end laptops that have to make do with edgy aesthetics and RGB light overload. Just remember you'll need the code 100CREATOR to get the full discount.

MSI laptop deal

In terms of specs, this laptop is armed to the teeth. For starters, it has a very powerful combo of processor and GPU in the form of the 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, the latter of which may not get you silky-smooth 4K gaming but will be a good (if tentative) introduction to ray tracing. What's more, the 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD will make for incredibly fast boot and loading, which is perfect if you're rendering videos.

However, the MSI P65 Creator's real appeal would have to be its ultra-thin, subtle design that only weighs 4.9lbs. There's also a distinct lack of angular features and RGB lighting, making for a classier product in general.

Sold? Bear in mind that you'll need the special 100CREATOR code. What's more, the offer ends 2/28/20.