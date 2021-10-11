This Spongebob-themed Xbox Series X is the stuff of both dreams and nightmares

To celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Microsoft has released two brand-new Xbox Series X consoles.

The two consoles (and their accompanying controllers) were revealed in an Xbox Wire post earlier today, and feature Songebob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leader Leonardo on their cases.

🧽 x 🐢Follow and RT with #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes for a chance to win one of these vibrant @NickBrawlGame Xbox Series X consoles.Age 18+. Ends 10/24/21. Rules: https://t.co/Z2VzIdludF pic.twitter.com/4NbEa2RBPpOctober 11, 2021 See more

The Xbox Series X's cuboid shape means the Spongebob console is a stroke of genius. The artwork simply plasters everybody's favourite sentient sponge across the box, with only the console's power button and disk drive distracting from the overall effect. Admittedly, the character's smiling face might be a bit of a distraction, but it'll probably be no worse than the controller, which uses the right analogue stick and the A button in place of Spongebob's eyes.

The TMNT console isn't quite as natural a fit due to Leonardo's lack of hard edges and corners, but the artwork across the front is still pretty striking. On either side, there's some more reptilian artwork expressing the team's love of pizza and hatred of the Foot Clan.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy one of the consoles outright, but if you're lucky you might be able to win one. From today until October 24, you'll be able to enter a sweepstake, simply by following and retweeting the official Xbox account .

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launched for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC and Nintendo Switch, last week. The platform fighter, in the vein of the Smash Bros series, pits some of your favourite cartoon heroes - including the likes of Sandy Cheeks and Nigel Thornberry - against one another.

