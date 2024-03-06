This spicy Dune Tabletop RPG deal lets you rule Arrakis for as little as $1

By now you've hopefully experienced the cinematic majesty of Dune Part Two. You might have even seen it more than once. Thankfully, your journey in Arrakis doesn't have to end there. Humble Bundle have a limited-time Dune Tabletop RPG deal that is perfect for those hungry for more epic sci-fi adventure (Hans Zimmer score not included, unfortunately).



If you're a fan of any of the best tabletop RPGs, you'll know that stocking up on everything from rulebooks to sourcebooks can get to be a pretty costly endeavour. Thankfully, awesome deals like this make it even easier to dive headfirst into the hobby.



The Dune tabletop RPG is one of many great tabletop adaptions Modiphius have made, with a portfolio of games like Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms already behind them. This great Dune tabletop RPG deal is the second piece of exciting news related to Modiphius that's come out this week, after the studio announced on Monday that they're working on a Mass Effect board game.





Humble works on a pay-what-you-want model, with three different tiers which unlock based on a minimum payment. For $1 or more you get three PDF books that'll get you started with the Dune tabletop RPG. However, it's a good idea to opt for the higher tiers if have your mind set on playing through multiple campaigns or GMing your own game. Here's what you get in each bundle:

Pay at least $1 to get these 4 items:

Dune: Agents of Dune Deluxe Starter Set

Dune - Adventures in the Imperium Character and House Sheets

Dune: Wormsign Quickstart

50% off discount on select physical Dune RPG products

Pay at least $10 to get these 8 items:

Dune: Core Rulebook Standard Edition

Dune: Desertfall Adventure

Dune: Masters of Dune

Dune: Gamemaster's Toolkit

Dune: Agents of Dune Deluxe Starter Set

Dune - Adventures in the Imperium Character and House Sheets

Dune: Wormsign Quickstart

50% off discount on select physical Dune RPG products

Pay at least $18 to get these 17 items:

Dune: Sand and Dust

Dune: Power and Pawns: The Emperor's Court

Dune: The Great Game: Houses of the Landsraad

Dune: Time Becomes a Narrow Door

Dune: Kernels of Doubt

Dune: Desert Flower

Dune: Coriolis Storm

Dune: Fatal Journey

Dune: Shaitan's Bargain

Dune: Core Rulebook Standard Edition

Dune: Desertfall Adventure

Dune: Masters of Dune

Dune: Gamemaster's Toolkit

Dune: Agents of Dune Deluxe Starter Set

Dune - Adventures in the Imperium Character and House Sheets

Dune: Wormsign Quickstart

50% off discount on select physical Dune RPG products

Of course, this bundle provides you with an impressive discount on Dune tabletop RPG content. But it can also give you the warm, fuzzy feeling of doing some good if you decide to donate to support Humble, the publisher, and their charity partner, Charity: Water.

At time of writing, you have just over two weeks to take advantage of this stellar deal. So, make sure to make your way over to Humble Bundle before it's too late!

