This spicy Dune Tabletop RPG deal lets you rule Arrakis for as little as $1

By now you've hopefully experienced the cinematic majesty of Dune Part Two. You might have even seen it more than once. Thankfully, your journey in Arrakis doesn't have to end there. Humble Bundle have a limited-time Dune Tabletop RPG deal that is perfect for those hungry for more epic sci-fi adventure (Hans Zimmer score not included, unfortunately).
If you're a fan of any of the best tabletop RPGs, you'll know that stocking up on everything from rulebooks to sourcebooks can get to be a pretty costly endeavour. Thankfully, awesome deals like this make it even easier to dive headfirst into the hobby.
The Dune tabletop RPG is one of many great tabletop adaptions Modiphius have made, with a portfolio of games like Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms already behind them. This great Dune tabletop RPG deal is the second piece of exciting news related to Modiphius that's come out this week, after the studio announced on Monday that they're working on a Mass Effect board game.
Dune Adventures Tabletop RPG Book Bundle | $̶2̶0̶0̶ $18 at Humble Save $182
Buy it if:
✅ You adored the dark sci-fi world presented in Dune, Dune 2, and Frank Herbert's novels.
✅ You're up for some high-stakes political intrigue
Don’t buy if:
❌ You would prefer to focus on one character rather than an entire noble lineage
Price check on the Dune RPG core rulebook:
💲 Modiphius (PDF version) | $23
💲 DriveThruRPG (PDF version) | $25
UK price:
💲From £0.78 at Humble
Humble works on a pay-what-you-want model, with three different tiers which unlock based on a minimum payment. For $1 or more you get three PDF books that'll get you started with the Dune tabletop RPG. However, it's a good idea to opt for the higher tiers if have your mind set on playing through multiple campaigns or GMing your own game. Here's what you get in each bundle:
Pay at least $1 to get these 4 items:
- Dune: Agents of Dune Deluxe Starter Set
- Dune - Adventures in the Imperium Character and House Sheets
- Dune: Wormsign Quickstart
- 50% off discount on select physical Dune RPG products
Pay at least $10 to get these 8 items:
- Dune: Core Rulebook Standard Edition
- Dune: Desertfall Adventure
- Dune: Masters of Dune
- Dune: Gamemaster's Toolkit
Pay at least $18 to get these 17 items:
- Dune: Sand and Dust
- Dune: Power and Pawns: The Emperor's Court
- Dune: The Great Game: Houses of the Landsraad
- Dune: Time Becomes a Narrow Door
- Dune: Kernels of Doubt
- Dune: Desert Flower
- Dune: Coriolis Storm
- Dune: Fatal Journey
- Dune: Shaitan's Bargain
Of course, this bundle provides you with an impressive discount on Dune tabletop RPG content. But it can also give you the warm, fuzzy feeling of doing some good if you decide to donate to support Humble, the publisher, and their charity partner, Charity: Water.
At time of writing, you have just over two weeks to take advantage of this stellar deal. So, make sure to make your way over to Humble Bundle before it's too late!
