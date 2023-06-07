This Samsung NEO QLED 65-inch TV just hits its lowest price ever

4K TVs have been falling steadily in price over the last few months as a result of several 2023 models now being unveiled. One TV we're big fans of is the superb Samsung Neo OLED QN95B – which was only released last year – with the 65-inch version now dropping to a record-low price at Amazon.

Head over to the retailer and the cost of the Samsung Neo OLED QN85B has significantly dropped from $2,599.99 to $1,597.99 – that's a saving of over $1,000. Unsurprisingly, this 38% discount now means this is the cheapest ever price we've recorded for this particular model. Not only does it feature that stunning Neo QLED panel but it comes with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro (perfect for fast-paced video games).

As we're constantly looking into the best gaming TVs that the web has to offer, we know exactly when a deal is worth shouting about. Samsung already appears numerous times on our list of top recommendations, so this new low price point makes a good deal great.

Today's best Samsung TV deal

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2022) | 65-inch | $2,599.99 $1,597.99 at Amazon

Save $1,002 - A big, big discount takes this gorgeous Samsung 4K TV down to its lowest-ever price at the retailer. With incredible brightness and fantastic colors that pop onscreen, this is a great deal and likely won't drop cheaper until Black Friday later this year.

More of today's best Samsung TV deals

Another alternative is this 65-inch Hisense 65U8H with an OLED panel and 4K ULED for $899.99 . After recently taking a drop in cost of $502. this is now only $50 away from its cheapest-ever price. At under $900, this is one of the cheapest ways to get a TV with this technology behind it.

