This RTX 4060 gaming PC is under $1,000 less than a week before Prime Day

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is still fresh-faced, but we've somehow found a gaming PC equipped with the week-old GPU for under $1,000 on Amazon. Not too shabby when you consider the fact that the RTX 4090 will set you back more than this entire build, and the rig will probably pair nicer with your existing gaming monitor anyway.

Over on Amazon, you can now pick up a Skytech Nebula for $999.99 using an on-page $100 coupon. Armed with the aforementioned RTX 4060 GPU, a 13th gen Intel i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a chonky 1TB NVMe SSD, it’s safe to say this rig is an early Prime Day PC deal that isn't to be missed. As far as its new-gen components go, it gives the best gaming PCs in the budget ring a run for their money. I’m actually surprised to see this kind of price so early since the best Prime Day gaming deals like this are usually saved for the big day.

Coincidentally, the specs of this PC closely match my test rig on paper, and I can confirm they’re a good fit for Skytech’s chosen GPU, especially if you’re planning on using a 1080p monitor. I also recently used this similar config for my Nvidia RTX 4060 review and managed to run some games at 4K using the power of DLSS 3. I’d still say this machine is assembled with 1080p gameplay in mind, but you’ll definitely be able to experiment with settings and achieve surprising results in higher resolutions.

Skytech Nebula Gaming PC | $1,099.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $100 (using coupon) - This Skytech rig is armed with an RTX 4060, a 13th-gen Intel i5 CPU, and a 1TB SSD that'll hold a chunk of your Steam library. If you're looking for a 1080p powerhouse that'll run your favorite PC games with ultra settings enabled, you'll want to jump on this deal.



While this system’s innards are impressive, Skytech’s rig even features RGB fans, just in case you’re not into the idea of a subtle PC case. You’ll also be able to gaze inside the system, as it features a glass panel. I’m not necessarily saying you should place something fun in the case, like a cute figure from your favorite game, but I know what I’d do if this rig was sitting on my desk.

If you’re planning on picking up this PC and need a new screen to go with it, you might want to check out this speedy Acer 240Hz monitor which is also on offer for Prime Day . The fact it’s 1080p means it’ll pair nicely with the system's RTX 4060 GPU, but its faster refresh rate will benefit anyone looking to dive into competitive FPS games and high frame-rate adventures.

Break down the Rig: Buy components separately with today's best Prime Day gaming PC deals

Not up for buying an entirely new machine? We've used our price comparison software down below to bring you the best deals in your area for all of its individual components. While we can't be totally sure of some of the parts inside the Skytech Nebula, we've gotten as close as possible.