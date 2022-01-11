This Pokemon card deal gets you three packs for the price of two - but it ends today

You can currently get three packs for the price of two with this Pokemon card deal. The offer - which is on the 'First Partner' sets - is $19.99 at Best Buy, saving you almost $10 overall. Various options are available, but the reduction ends later today (January 11th, 2022).

If you've ever been shopping for Pokemon card deals, you'll know that they're few and far between. Discounts are rare at the best of times and usually knock less than a dollar or two off the price, so getting an entire pack for free isn't an everyday occurrence - especially because these First Partner sets were made in honor of Pokemon's 25th anniversary, an event celebrating the long-running game.

Each pack contains two normal booster sets to go with three oversized cards, and these feature the three starter Pokemon for different regions ranging from the original, Kanto, to more recent locales. That makes it a good fit for collectors and players that are new to one of the best card games out there.

Want to get into Pokemon cards for the first time or as a lapsed fan? It's worth taking a look at Pokemon Battle Academy, as that's designed as a starter set to show you the ropes.

