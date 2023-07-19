This might be one of the cleanest Hollow Knight fights we've ever seen

A Hollow Knight player has dismantled the Watcher Knight bosses in one of the cleanest fights ever.

One Hollow Knight player was told their way of fighting the Watcher Knights bosses was "weird," and it turns out their way of fighting is god-like. The Watcher Knights get utterly decimated in the clip just below, in which the player dispatches all versions of the boss in under 90 seconds.

We're not saying we might have found the best Hollow Knight player in the world, but we're also not not saying that. If there is a way to improve upon this clip of taking the Watcher Knights down as smoothly as possible, we legitimately cannot think of it.

"That's not fighting, that's assault and battery," writes the top-voted Reddit comment. Another commenter adds that it "was so smooth and calculated" to the point of being unbelievable, while plenty of other commenters suddenly feel very self-conscious about their Hollow Knight skills.

There's also a lot of disbelief at how casually the player charges up the Nail Art attacks, the big moves that send a barrier horizontally across the screen. The trick here might be that the player has invested in the Nail Master's Glory ability, which lets you easily charge the attack whenever a boss moves away from you, or is staggered from damage taken.

We'll bet this player is one of those Hollow Knight fans who're beside themselves at Hollow Knight Silksong not being playable yet. The sequel should've been playable by now, according to information from last year, but sadly developer Team Cherry's had to delay the entire game out of the first six months of this year and into launching at some point later in 2023.

Just hold on a little bit longer, because Hollow Knight Silksong launching this year is all it needs to be a success.