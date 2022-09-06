This magical Stardew Valley-like will let you live your best witchy life

Upcoming magical indie Witchy Life Story, which sees players live their best cozy lives, has received a September release date.

Originally unveiled during 2021’s Wholesome Direct presentation, Witchy Life Story is due to charm players on September 30 with its adorable visuals and enchanting gameplay. Similar to other iconic life sims such as Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing: New Horizons , players are tasked with completing every day tasks such as gardening and meeting the locals, but there’s a twist.

If the name wasn’t a clue enough, there’s more to this life sim than meets the eye. In Witchy Life Story, players will create their own chaotic teenage witch - with the help of diverse customization options - who will then go on to be appointed as the village of Flora’s new village witch. In this new role, players will need all the help they can get to pull off the harvest festival in just two weeks time.

Of course, a lot of preparation goes into an event like this and so, in the meantime, players will be able to make friends, brew potions, fulfill spells and ritual orders, garden, perform tarot readings, and so much more. There’s another layer to this life sim too as not only will you get to live your best witchy life, but you’ll also get to experience the world in various visual novel-style dialogue scenarios. Who knows? Maybe friendship and romance will blossom too.

You can watch the release date announcement trailer for Witchy Life Story below.

Just in case you needed any more reasons to be excited about this upcoming indie, here’s a few of the other features players will be able to experience when Witchy Life Story releases later this month. Like all good life sims, players will be able to decorate their cozy homes however they see fit with a variety of crystals and plants to choose from. They can also customize their gardens with a choice of plants and crops to harvest which will also come in handy when preparing for rituals and other official witch business.

Witchy Life Story is due to release on September 30, 2022, on PC. You can show your interest in the game by wishlisting it on Steam (opens in new tab), visiting the title’s official website (opens in new tab), and following the developer, Sundew Studios, on Twitter (opens in new tab).