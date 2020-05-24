Popular

This latest Metroid Prime Trilogy rumour points to a Nintendo Switch release next month

By

Swedish retailer Inet details a June 19 release date

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Another day, another Metroid Prime Trilogy rumour, only this one has gone as far to purport that the highly-anticipated trilogy will be available on Nintendo Switch from June 19, 2020.

According to a new listing on Swedish retailer Inet – which is still live and online at the time of writing – the game will finally release in less than a month's time and contain Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (thanks, Nintendo Insider).

(Image credit: Inet)

The prospect of a Metroid Prime Switch trilogy has been hanging around ever since Metroid Prime 4 was announced and subsequently delayed, and most recently bubbled to the surface again in November 2019. Interestingly enough – or worryingly enough, depending upon your viewpoint, I guess – the leak comes via the same Swedish retailer that kicked off these rumours in the first place, making the claim more intriguing than ever. 

But given the company said a ported version of the trilogy would be revealed at The Game Awards in December 2018 and released in February 2019, we can only take this with a generous dollop of salt for now – especially as the art assets are clearly marked as placeholders.

If Nintendo does have something new planned for Metroid, though, hopefully we'll know soon enough, particularly as we get ever-closer to the leakiest time of year for the gaming industry – E3...

While we wait to see if these latest Metroid Prime Trilogy rumours are true, here's our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games to keep you going.

Vikki Blake
Part of GR+'s news crew, Vikki is a (jumpy) survival horror survivalist with a penchant for sci-fi, shooters, thrillers, and a strong cup of Yorkshire tea. A committed Guardian and Spartan, she's terrible at FPSs, but loves 'em all the same.